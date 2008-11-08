Financial Crisis Related Suicides Likely To Increase

A few weeks ago, we told you that this wasn’t a real financial crisis because there weren’t that many suicides. Unfortunately, we spoke too soon. And now some experts are saying financial meltdown related suicides could increase. Hang in there guys! Suicide’s not the only option.



NY Times: Although there are no hard statistics yet to show an increase in suicides related to the financial crisis, anecdotal reports are coming from around the globe.

As markets continue to tumble worldwide, with the prospect of a deep global recession to follow, some experts predict suicide could increase as those who once enjoyed the fruits of a global asset boom watch their fortunes evaporate in the broadest and most abrupt destruction of wealth since the great crash of 1929.

Suicide reports have come from a wide variety of places, involving a diverse range of people. A chief executive of an Arizona-based commercial lender wore a tuxedo, swallowed pills and lay down to die in June as his company collapsed. A suburban stock broker in Connecticut jumped from an 11th-story window in July; a private equity financier based in London leapt in front of a train in August.

And last month, a onetime dot-com millionaire shot five family members and himself in an upscale neighbourhood in Los Angeles, blaming the financial crisis for his woes.

Those deaths are the most extreme manifestations of a wider mental health challenge presented by the economic malaise.

