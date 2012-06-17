A Terrifying Vision Of The Financial Crisis Of 2015

Photo: wikimedia commons

British consulting firm Oliver Wyman has a vision of the next financial crisis.The 24-page report begins with a dramatic account: John picked up the phone. It was the bank’s legal counsel, Peter Thompson, calling. He had dramatic news. Garland Brothers, one of the world’s oldest banks, would declare bankruptcy tomorrow….





If that sounds familiar, so will the way the crisis plays out. Loose monetary policy and faulty regulation drives money into shadow banking, commodities and emerging markets. When the bubble pops, no one escapes the crash that follows.

Bloomberg said Barrie Wilkinson was the loneliest man at Davos when he presented this report. But it’s nothing that Roubini hasn’t said for months.

