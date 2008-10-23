Financial Crisis Effects: More Smoking, Less Driving

It’s still earnings season. While most companies seem to be meeting expectations, they are prognosticating an ugly future. Here’s a quick wrap of the major reports:



WSJ: Philip Morris International Inc. posted a 20% rise in third-quarter profit on strong global demand for its cigarettes, while Reynolds American Inc. reported a decline due to restructuring charges.

Bloomberg: Volkswagen AG, Europe’s biggest carmaker, foresees an “extremely difficult” worldwide automotive market in 2009 as there is “no end in sight” to a contraction in U.S. sales during the credit-market crisis. (Not earnings, but still interesting.)

WSJ: Merck & Co. posted a 28% drop in third-quarter net income amid broad sales weakness, as the drug maker announced plans to cut another 7,200 jobs and lowered a long-term forecast that it withdrew in July.

SAI: Overall, AT&T reported in-line Q3 sales of $31.3 billion, but adjusted EPS missed consensus: AT&T posted 67 cents per share, below analysts’ 71 cents per share estimate.

Last night Yahoo and Apple reported, with Apple missing revenue, but blowing away iPhone sales expectations. Yahoo was “crappy, but not awful” reporting right in line with expectations.

