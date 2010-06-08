Financial Crisis Commission Is Upset That Goldman Won't Just Hand Over Only The Documents That Make It Look Guilty

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

So the news today in DC is that the FCIC apparently demanded documents from Goldman Sachs, but that Goldman didn’t comply, and so then it subpoenaed the bank, compelling it to hand over documents.Well now, get this. Commissioner Phil Angelides is angry, according to The Hill, that Goldman dumped on it 2.5 BILLION documents, claiming the bank is forcing the commission to play “Where’s Waldo.”



In other words, Angelides wants the bank to just pick out the documents that make it look like it caused the crisis, and perhaps even highlight the really damning stuff in yellow.

(via @econofcontempt)

