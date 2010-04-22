Proof That Financial Crises Make Countries More Liberal

Turns out recession-bound Americans don’t cling to guns and religion as much as they cling to Democrats. We elected Barack Obama, didn’t we?



A great paper by UCSD professor Lawrence Broz shows that banking crises lead to a more liberal chief executive.

From which the obvious conclusion is that the right creates a financial crisis and the left gets to clean up the mess (via The Monkey Cage and FT Alphaville).

