Proof That Financial Crises Make Countries More Liberal

Turns out recession-bound Americans don’t cling to guns and religion as much as they cling to Democrats. We elected Barack Obama, didn’t we?
A great paper by UCSD professor Lawrence Broz shows that banking crises lead to a more liberal chief executive.
From which the obvious conclusion is that the right creates a financial crisis and the left gets to clean up the mess (via The Monkey Cage and FT Alphaville).
