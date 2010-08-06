Financial CDS In Japan And The Netherlands Tightening As Behind The Scenes Worries Evaporate

Gregory White

Financials in Japan and the Netherlands are tightening, following the path of financials around the world. Many of the behind the scenes worries between banks have declined, even though economic woes have hit revenues for the world’s top banks.

From CMA Datavision:

Japanese Financial CDS

The Netherlands’ banks have largely tightened over the last month, though there has been a small uptick in pricing of CDS over the past few days.

From CMA Datavision:

Netherlands Financial CDS

