Financial Books Invading Bookstores

Remember how after 9/11 every bookstore display had books on global terrorism, the WTC, understanding Muslims, the history of Afghanistan…? Well, gird your loins; booksellers are now flooding their stores with financial books. Now, the recently commissioned books on the crash aren’t out yet but there are plenty of titles about coping with tough financial times and ones predicting a collapse.



WSJ: “It’s been a hot category since the crisis first hit,” said Michael D’Agostini, the chain’s [Borders] business-book buyer. “We are reordering more in order to keep up with — and get ahead of — the demand.”

…Even though there aren’t any books available yet that deal with the events of the past few weeks, there are plenty out there that predict a collapse and provide advice to investors about how to prepare for tough times.

Borders’ Mr. D’Agostini said there are five titles that appear to most interest consumers. These include: Charles Morris’s “The Trillion Dollar Meltdown,” which Mr. D’Agostini says predicted market turmoil caused by subprime mortgages and Wall Street greed; David Smick’s “The World is Curved,” which cited the mortgage crisis as a early indicator of further problems ahead; George Soros’s “The New Paradigm for Financial Markets,” which looks at past crises and their significance for future events; Kevin Phillips’s “Bad Money,” which examines the state of the dollar, credit issues, and the world market, and Peter Schiff’s “Crash Proof,” which warned of a coming crisis and suggested how consumers could protect themselves.

