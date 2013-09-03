Financial Analyst Writes Advice Column For Young Women Who Date 'Sugar Daddies'

A 45-year-old senior financial analyst/”sugar daddy” just started writing a dating advice column for Earn The Necklace — a website for women who date much older men,

the New York Post reported.

It’s unclear who the mystery financial analyst is and where he works. He writes under the pseudonym “Trent” for Earn the Necklace.

We checked a couple of his columns.

Here what he has to say to a sugar baby who is concerned she’s “not enough” for her sugar daddy after finding his secret stash of porn:

“Was your sex life suffering before you found the videos, or now that you’ve found them, are you beginning to question things? On one hand, we’re predictable and some old habits never die; even if we’re getting it from you three times a day, we’ll still want to pleasure ourselves. We’re also visual creatures. If he’s significantly older, maybe he can’t get it up with just his imagination. If it bothers you that much, then talk to him about it. Ask him if he’d rather look at naked pictures or videos of you instead. At the same time, if it makes you feel uncomfortable that he’s fantasizing about having sex with porn stars, discuss it. If you feel like you’re being disrespected or not desired enough, you need to address that. No matter how great it is to have a self-induced, toe curling orgasm, it never outweighs making our sugar baby feel bad about herself.”

And here’s how he thinks a sugar baby can go about introducing role playing in the bedroom:

Your sugar daddy isn’t into role playing? Interesting. On one hand, if he’s not into it, then he’s not into it. But on the other hand, most men will come around on some level. If you sense that he’s apprehensive, then start slowly and think long-term. When you’re having dinner, ask him if he has any fantasies, like sleeping with Princess Lea (he probably has; what guy hasn’t?) You can try something non-aggressive, like dressing up as the strict librarian. Or, plan a themed date night at home. Dress up anyway you like, and have at it.

You can read the columns at Earn The Necklace.

