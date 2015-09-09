FA Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that delivers the top news and commentary for financial advisors.

The US shouldn’t worry too much about China (Morningstar)

Analysts and investors have been worried about China following its currency devaluation and haemorrhaging stock market. But Morningstar’s Bob Johnson argues that China should not hit the US too hard.

“About 0.9% of the U.S. GDP is dependent on China. That’s really a very small number. Canada and Mexico would be far bigger than that. So, it’s not terribly important. And a lot of that’s not terribly economically sensitive in the short run,” argues Johnson.

“Even in commodities, where we’re probably most exposed in some of the gasoline- and oil-related stuff, those are necessities. And maybe growth won’t be as fast as people thought, but it’s not like they are going to use less energy than they used before. So, I’m not expecting a big impact on the US,” he added.

Stiglitz: “The argument for raising interest rates focuses not on the well-being of workers, but that of the financiers” (Project Syndicate)

“The argument for raising interest rates focuses not on the well-being of workers, but that of the financiers. The worry is that in a low-interest-rate environment, investors’ irrational ‘search for yield’ fuels financial-sector distortions,” writes Columbia professor Joseph E. Stiglitz. “In the US, workers are being asked to sacrifice their livelihoods and wellbeing to protect well-heeled financiers from the consequences of their own recklessness.”

“Wage stagnation also helps to explain why statements from Fed officials that the economy has virtually returned to normal are met with derision. Perhaps that is true in the neighbourhoods where the officials live. But, with the bulk of the increase in incomes since the US ‘recovery’ began going to the top 1% of earners, it is not true for most communities,” he added.

UBS has to pay investors in Puerto Rico $US2.9 million (WSJ)

UBS AG’s wealth management group must pay over $US2.9 million to two investors in Puerto Rico regarding losses tied to funds holding the country’s municipal bonds. The arbitration panel also denied a counterclaim brought by UBS against one investor.

“[T]his case is one of the latest in a string of legal victories for individual investors facing steep losses in Puerto Rico municipal-bond funds,” reports Anna Prior. “UBS and other brokerage firms operating in Puerto Rico currently face hundreds of arbitration claims from clients who invested in closed-end funds which mostly invested in bonds issued by the Puerto Rican government and its agencies.”

Japan’s run isn’t over yet (AllianceBernstein)

Japanese stocks have outperformed their peers the past few years, and we don’t think their run is over. Policies to improve profitability, capital use and productivity should provide a stronger foundation for further gains,” argues AllianceBernstein’s Vadim Zlotnikov.

“[W]e think the next round of out-performance will come from Japan closing its substantial ROE gap versus its global peers. By closing this gap, our research suggests, Japanese companies could generate more than 30% excess earnings growth over the medium term. But narrowing the gap requires fundamental changes in the way businesses operate,” he writes.

Growth at independent advisor firms is slowing (InvestmentNews)

“Over the past five years, the industry has seen average revenue rise. But the median rate at which firms are attracting additional revenue fell to 13.5% last year, compared with 15.5% in 2013, according to the 2015 InvestmentNews Adviser Compensation Staffing Study,” reports Liz Skinner.

“[I]t’s become more competitive to get that new client based on all the efforts that firms are putting into their business development,” according to Brandon Odell, director of business consulting at The Ensemble Practice, a strategic partner on the study.

