Jeff Gundlach has a new global bond fund on the way

DoubleLine Capital has a global bond fund coming (Investment News)

A regulatory filing shows Jeff Gundlach’s DoubleLine Capital is launching a new global bond fund. The fund, dubbed the “DoubleLine Global Bond Fund,” will track the manager’s “view of changing global macroeconomic conditions such as, but not limited to, broad dollar trends, commodity cycles, cross border trade and portfolio flows, and relative growth and inflation differentials.” Investment News says the launch date of the new fund is unclear.”

The Federal Reserve keeps policy on hold (Business Insider)

The Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate unchanged between 0% and 0.25%, as expected. The September statement noted while the labour market continues to improve, “inflation has continued to run below the Committee’s longer-run objective, partly reflecting declines in energy prices and in prices of non-energy imports.” The statement continued, “Market-based measures of inflation compensation moved lower; survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations have remained stable.” Currently, the market projects a 20.9% probability of a rate hike at the October meeting.

Fund managers are growing more pessimistic (Bank of America Merrill Lynch)

The September Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey found the majority of fund managers are growing more concerned about the health of global economy. Fund managers point to China as the biggest tail risk, but are also worried about debt levels in emerging markets. Cash levels hit 5.5% in September, the highest since the 2008 crisis levels, according to the survey.

What to do if adult children are asking for too much money (Financial Planning)

Ageing parents often find themselves between a rock and a hard place when their children ask for money. On one hand, they want to help their kids as much as possible, but at the same time they don’t want to threaten their own financial security. Advisor Patricia Raskob told Financial Planning its her job to make sure her clients have “a strong backbone,” and suggests if their kids need money they should offer an advance on their inheritance at a reasonable interest rate. The agreement should be in writing to prevent hurt feelings, Raskob says.

More and more advisors are turning to social media (Putnam Investments)

Putnam Investment’s 2015 Social Advisor Survey found 81% of advisors use social media for business purposes. This is up from the 75% of advisors who used social media for business in 2014. Of those advisors who use social media, 79% have seen results in the form of new clients. According to the survey, $US4.6 million was the average asset gain.

