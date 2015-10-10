There's a new rap video about making prudent financial decisions

YouTube ‘You Want Money? You Gotta Work!’

FA Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that delivers the top news and commentary for financial advisors.

A new rap video for millennials about money (Financial Planning)

Los Angeles-based financial planner Brittney Castro released a music video aimed at teaching millennials the importance of saving money. The music video — titled “You Want Money? You Gotta Work!” — teaches millennials simple money lessons, suggesting you should save at least 20% of your income, spend 50% on expenses and the remaining 30% is “for you to blow.” The video is just one of the many YouTube features Castro has created that explore the vast arena of financial planning. Castro’s videos discuss budgeting, credit and debt, financial planning and goal setting, investing and other subjects.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.



More and more advisors are expected to go independent (Think Advisor)

A new report from global analytics firm Cerulli Associates found 25% of wirehouse advisors are expected to go independent by 2019. According to Cerulli, 55% of advisors surveyed who have been at their current firm less than three years said the “desire for greater independence” is a major reason to switch firms. However, Cerulli’s research found advisors fear complete independence , and instead are opting to team up with others. “Advisors considering the RIA channel are increasingly looking to join existing firms that can provide them with not only the necessary operational infrastructure, but also a sense of community,” Cerulli Director Bing Waldert said in a statement.

Millennials are saving for retirement (Vanguard)

Vanguard’s whitepaper titled “The Auto Savings Generation: Steering Millennials to Better Retirement Outcomes” found millennials are doing a good job saving for retirement because of their access to automatic enrollment and target-date funds. Millennials who have access to Vanguard’s automatic enrollment feature have an 87% participation rate, up from 70% a decade ago. Additionally, the whitepaper says 64% of millennials who use automatic enrollment use single target-date funds.

Alcoa’s earnings disappointed (Business Insider)

The aluminium giant Alcoa unofficially started earnings season with a lacklustre report. The company announced earnings of $US0.07 per share, missing the $US0.13 that Wall Street was anticipating. Revenue tumbled 10.7% versus a year ago to $US5.57 billion, missing the $US5.64 billion that was expected. China proved to be a headwind for the quarter, and the company lowered its 2015 automotive production forecast for China to 1% to 2% from 5% to 8%. “The third quarter brought economic headwinds and significant volatility in some of our markets,” CEO Klaus Kleinfeld said in the earnings statement. The stock is down about 3.5% in premarket trade.

Representative Darrell Issa might join the House speaker race (CNBC)

On Thursday, California Republican, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced he was withdrawing his name from consideration for the position of House speaker. Now, former House Oversight Committee chairman Darrell Issa says he is considering entering the race. While Issa supports Wisconsin Representative Paul Ryan for the position, he says he doesn’t have a second choice.”It’s an important time for Republicans. We have a mandate that we haven’t yet met after the last two elections,” Issa told CNBC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.