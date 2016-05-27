FA Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that delivers the top news and commentary for financial advisors.

The US consumer is in pretty good shape… but the coast is not clear (Charles Schwab)

“The consumer continues to heal from the financial crisis, but is in pretty good shape for the time being,” writes Brad Sorensen. “Consumer spending appears to be in line with modest US economic growth, but that doesn’t mean that the coast is clear for the consumer discretionary sector.”

“Times have and will continue to change, but we believe the American consumer will continue to spend, even as the methods and mix of spending evolve.”

The Senate voted to block the DOL rule (FA Magazine)

The US Senate approved legislation on Tuesday to stop the Labour Department’s fiduciary rule, reports Christopher Robbins. Senators voted 56-to-41 to approve the measure, which would block the rule under the Congressional Review Act.

“The vote is likely to be symbolic, as White House spokespersons have said that President Barack Obama will veto the bill,” notes Robbins. “Neither chamber has voted with support sufficient enough to override the veto.”

Large RIAs sold in record numbers in the first quarter (Financial Planning)

The Nuveen/DeVoe & Co. RIA Deal Book found that large RIAs managing between $1 billion and $5 billion in assets sold in record numbers during the first quarter of 2016.

“While this segment usually accounts for 11% of total M&A transactions, to date it has comprised 21% of the transactions, nearly double the average,” reports Charles Paikert.

A financial planner shares the first thing she tells people who come to her looking to build wealth (Business Insider)

When clients come to financial planner Holly Hanson for help at Harmony Financial, she starts by getting them to prioritise, reports Business Insider’s Libby Kane.

“Once they feel more confident in starting now, the best way to get them on track, and to keep them focused, is to prioritise their goals,” she told BI. “Part of this process is for them to decide (when it involves saving for a vacation versus buying a boat, for instance), but the part they need help with is in what order does each goal need to take place from a financially responsible standpoint.”

New York REIT will be picked up by JBG Cos. (Bloomberg)

New York REIT Inc. will be acquired by JBG Cos., which will create an $8.4 billion real estate company focused on New York and Washington-area properties, reports David M. Levitt.

“JBG will receive 319.9 million shares of common stock and operating units of New York REIT in exchange for stakes in buildings owned by JBG, according to a statement by the companies Wednesday,” reports Levitt. “JBG will own 65.2 per cent of the combined entity, which will be a publicly traded landlord known as JBG Realty Trust, with New York REIT shareholders owning the rest.”

