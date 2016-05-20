Kimberly White/Getty Images JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at the 2015 Fortune Global Forum..

9 ways to project an “executive presence” (InvestmentNews)

One key part of an advisor’s job is communicating with prospects, clients, and employees. As such, it behooves people in this industry to develop the ability to communicate well and exude confidence.

In her latest piece, Liz Skinner outlined nine ways advisors can project “an executive presence — a polished, professional and authoritative image.” Among other things, she writes that they should develop a point of view, make time for others, and critique themselves.

Markets move way faster than politics (Charles Schwab)

Optimism over political reform can help drive emerging markets higher, but often those gains reverse as promises for reforms collide with “entrenched political interests, which may oppose different measures to boost growth, deal with labour relations, regulate business, or restructure pension obligations,” writes Michelle Gibley.

“This isn’t to suggest that reform is impossible, or that a reforming leader can’t introduce changes that are good for a country’s economy — and its markets — over the long run,” she continued. “It’s just that it’s difficult to know when expectations are running ahead of reality or whether a potentially transformative political moment will actually lead to reform. Plus, markets tend to move faster than politics, so timing is difficult.”

The former president of LPL will be the next Cetera chairman (Wealthmanagement.com)

Robert Moore, the former LPL Financial president, will be named non-executive chairman of the board of Cetera Financial after it emerges from bankruptcy, Diana Britton reports, citing an unnamed source familiar with the board selection process.

Moore stepped down from his position at LPL last month to become the CEO of Legal & General Investment Management America. Britton reports that he is expected to stay in that position while he serves as Cetera chairman.

A $200 million Merrill team jumps ship (Financial Planning)

A Merrill Lynch team managing $200 million in client assets just joined Raymond James’ independent channel, reports Nicholas Yeap. The team generated over $1.8 million in annual production at the wire-house.

A Massachusetts advisor was sentenced to 3.5 years for taking retirement money (FA Magazine)

Gregg D. Caplitz, a Wilmington, MA. investment advisor, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and was ordered to pay $1.89 million in restitution for stealing retirement money from elderly people, reports Karen Demasters.

