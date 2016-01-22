Advisors can learn something from 'Game of Thrones'

HBO Daenerys Targaryen of ‘Game of Thrones’

FA Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that delivers the top news and commentary for financial advisors.

‘Game of Thrones’ can teach advisors about leadership (Investment News)

Joe Duran, CEO of United Capital says ‘Game of Thrones’ can teach advisors a lot about leadership. Duran says advisors need to understand it’s no longer about the size of your army, but about the type of technology you use. Firms should be focused on providing an enhanced client experience and higher productivity rather than just increasing the sheer size of their staff. Duran also says, “Technology investments are an asset and should be regarded as importantly as rent and wages in this modern age.” Finally, leaders must make sure their team is well equipped with the strategy and technology necessary to adapt to changes in the business environment. According to Duran, digitising the client experience and middle office functionality, and charging clients for only what they truly value will give your firm a competitive advantage.

Ray Dalio is worried about the global economy (Business Insider)

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Ray Dalio, the head of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, told Business Insider: “The world doesn’t have a locomotive — they don’t have a country that is driving world economic growth.” Dalio also said he was unsure how effective monetary policy was, and he wondered whether it could spur growth.

Republican presidential candidates prefer Goldman Sachs investments (Reuters)

According to Reuters, Republican presidential candidates own 57 investments with Goldman Sachs, more than double the 28 of the next most popular choice, Vanguard. Of those running, 8 candidates (Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Ben Carson, Jeb Bush, John Kasich, Carly Fiorina, Chris Christie, and Jim Gilmore) owned either Goldman stock or funds managed by the firm when their financials were released between early 2014 and mid 2015. Reuters says it cannot confirm whether or not the candidates still own those investments today.

Asset gains propel Schwab and TD (Think Advisor)

Retail broker Charles Schwab said Q4 profits jumped to $416 million, a 20% gain compared to last year. The strong growth was propelled by new net asset inflows of $21.6 billion into investor services accounts and $21.3 billion into advisor services accounts. Rival TD Ameritrade also reported a solid quarter. TD said revenue slipped less than 1% to $812 million, but net inflows were strong at $17 billion.



A New York financial services attorney was charged in the death of his wife (Business Insider)

The Journal News reports, international tax specialist, corporate consultant, and partner at WeiserMazars LLP, Julius “Jules” Reich has been charged with second-degree murder. Reich is accused in the stabbing-death his wife, Dr. Robin Goldman. “This is not a random act,” Scarsdale police Capt. Thomas ­Altizio told the New York Post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.