John Thomas Financial CEO And 'Wall Street 2' Actor Tommy Belesis Has Been Barred From The Industry

A Finance CEO Who Also Appeared In “Wall Street 2” Was Just Barred From The Industry (Think Advisor)

Finra expelled John Thomas Financial and its CEO, Anastasios “Tommy” Belesis, from the securities industry for violations in connection with the sale of America West Resources Inc., reports Melanie Waddell.

Belesis previously appeared in the movie “Wall Street 2: Money Never Sleeps.”

“The violations involved America West’s common stock, including trading ahead of customers’ orders, recordkeeping violations, violating just and equitable principles of trade, and for providing false testimony,” reports Waddell.

SOROS: The EU’s “Internal Weakness” Has “Allowed Putin’s Russia To Emerge As A Potent Rival” (Project Syndicate)

“This new EU is neither equal nor voluntary. In fact, for many young people in the debtor countries, the EU seems like a foreign oppressor. And about 30% of the recently elected European Parliament ran on anti-European platforms,” writes George Soros.

“It is this internal weakness that has allowed Putin’s Russia — which, on its own, is far from attractive — to emerge as a potent rival to the EU. Hungarian Prime Minsiter Viktor Orbán has gone so far as to cite Putin as his role model — and he is no anomaly,” he adds.

Soros also argues that Russia’s attack on Ukraine is “indirectly an assault on the EU and its principles of governance.” Consequently, he concludes that the EU must focus on supporting Ukraine.

Korea, India, And Indonesia Could Have A Bright Future (Advisor Perspectives)

“The outlook for select other countries such as Korea, India, and Indonesia could improve further, if export demand picks up and oil prices remain at current levels,” writes the Thomas White International team.

“South Korea is likely to be one of the largest beneficiaries of cheaper oil as the country imports almost all of its energy. Indonesia and India also rely on imports to meet the bulk of their energy demand, and the governments in both countries are using the fall in oil prices as an opportunity to restructure and reform their energy markets,” they write.

The SEC Sueds An Alternative Fund Manager For Fraud (InvestmentNews)



Alternative fund manager Daniel Thibeault is facing civil charges from the SEC a month after he was arrested on charges of securities fraud, reports Mason Braswell.

The SEC’s complaint “echoes many of the same allegations made by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the criminal case and accuses Mr. Thibeault of siphoning off some $US16 million in assets from the GL Beyond Income fund, of which he was portfolio manager,” reports Braswell.

“Thibeault began a scheme to use the fund’s money to support his faltering financial advisory businesses,” the SEC said.

Federal Street Is Expanding Its Sustainable Investing Efforts (Financial Advisor Magazine)

Already, over one-third of Federal Street Advisors clients consider environmental, social, and governance issues when making investments, an increase from less than ten per cent a decade ago, reports Karen Demasters.

And now they have added a research analyst, Molly Betournay, to focus specifically on this area “to accommodate the rapid growth in the sector,” reports Demasters.

“Federal Street has been involved in socially responsible investing for more than 20 years; it is part of everyone’s job,” the chief investment officer of Federal Street said. “Molly will work with the rest of the research team to handle SRI because of the increased interest from clients.”

