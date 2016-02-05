Here's what credit scores look like across America

FA Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that delivers the top news and commentary for financial advisors.

What credit scores look like across America (CreditRepair.com)

CreditRepair.com looked at the median credit score for every state in America, and found southern states have the lowest scores in the country. Residents of Mississippi (655), Georgia (674) and South Carolina (676) had the lowest median credit scores, and among the highest percentage of people living in poverty. Additionally, the older you are the higher likelihood you have an “excellent” credit score (760 or above). 52% of those 60 or older have “excellent” scores, compared to only 11% of those aged 18 to 29.

The EU lowered its inflation forecast (Bloomberg)

The European Union lowered its 2016 inflation outlook to 0.5% from its November forecast of 1%, Bloomberg reports. European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told reporters that while inflation is expected to remain low in the first half of the year, “It should then rise slightly in the second half when the impact from the past sharp falls in oil prices abates.” The EU hasn’t met its 2% inflation target since January 2013.

A loot at how Americans are saving for retirement (Fidelity)

Fidelity’s 401(k) and Individual Retirement Account (IRA) savings analysis for the fourth quarter of 2015 found both 401(k)s and IRAs saw increases, but are down year-over-year. Specifically, the average 401(k) account at Fidelity rose 4.1% in the quarter, but fell 3.7% YoY. As for IRAs, the average account held edged up 1.6% from the third quarter, but lost 2.3% compared to last year. Fidelity found about 25% of its 401(k) assets are being stored in target-date funds.

Trust in RIAs is “fragile” (Wealth Management)

Wealth Management reports, while speaking at the National LINC 2016 conference, Tom Nally, president of TD Ameritrade Institutional, said trust in RIAs is low — lower, in fact, than the chemical companies. Nally noted millennials in particular are the least trusting generation of financial services. “We need to shift the conversation from a focus on the price of advice to talking about the value that RIAs deliver to clients through good planning,” Nally told the conference.

TD is buying FA Insight (Investment News)

TD Ameritrade says it has reached an agreement to acquire data provider FA Insight. According to Investment News, the deal will allow TD to offer advisors who custody their assets at TD industry reports and benchmarking data. A TD spokesperson said the research will allow advisors to make more informed decision. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

