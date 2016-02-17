Women take longer to pay off their student loans

FA Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that delivers the top news and commentary for financial advisors.

Women take longer to pay off student loans (InvestmentNews)

College educated women generally take longer to pay off their student loans, according to a new report by Liz Skinner.

According to the American Association of University Women’s analysis of Education Department data, in 2012, working women who had graduated four years earlier had paid off about 33% of their student loans. By comparison, men in the same time frame paid off about 44%.

The timing of the ‘Brexit’ decision ‘could hardly be worse’ (Project Syndicate)

“Great Britain’s decision about its relationship with the EU will not happen in a vacuum. In fact, the timing could hardly be worse. Europe is already facing a perfect storm of fiscal strains, anemic economic growth, massive inflows of migrants and refugees, and renewed Russian aggression. As if that weren’t enough, there is the unravelling Middle East, advancing climate change, terrorism, and now a new disease — the Zika virus — on the march,” argued the president of the Council on Foreign Relations, Richard N. Haass.

“There will also be a new US president elected this year. The last thing he or she will need is to have America’s closest partner distracted and drained by a difficult divorce. And that is what will happen if Brexit moves from possibility to reality,” he added.



Advisors are just not that into robo-advisors (Financial Advisor Magazine)

Most financial advisors aren’t adopting robo-advice platforms, and don’t intend to do so in the near future, reports Karen Demasters.

Only 7% of advisors “consider implementing a robo-advice platform to be a priority” over other management issues, while 80% are “aware of robo-advisors, but most have no timetable for introducing the capability,” according to a study by Practical Perspectives, a consulting and research organisation for the financial industry.

Bob Doll: It may take some time for the markets to get back on their feet (Nuveen Asset Management)

“Fears over the prospects of a recession are rising. We do not believe a recession is likely, but we acknowledge that it will take time for financial markets to stabilise and better data to emerge,” writes chief equity strategist Bob Doll.

“Unfortunately, this means confusion and turmoil could be the order of the day for several more weeks or even months.”

Here’s how low oil will affect municipal bonds (Charles Schwab)

“Falling oil prices could have a negative effect on municipal bond issuers located in areas that rely heavily on the oil and gas industry,” write Charles Schwab’s Cooper J. Howard and Rob Williams. “Declining tax revenue leaves governments with less financial flexibility to meet debt payments.”

“We don’t believe low oil prices will lead to widespread defaults, but the phenomenon could prompt some ratings downgrades and lower prices for outstanding bonds,” they argued.

