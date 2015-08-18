Most Americans have no idea about the plan that helps them save for college

FA Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that delivers the top news and commentary for financial advisors.

Most Americans don’t know about the 529 education savings plan (Financial Advisor)

An Edward Jones study suggests two-thirds of Americans still haven’t heard of the 529 education savings plan despite it being around for 20 years. According to Financial Advisor, just 34% of Americans were able to identify the plan in a multiple choice question that listed four possible answers. This, despite 83% of Americans saying college was unaffordable. “Despite headlines focused on the increasingly high costs of college, we still see a significant number of Americans who aren’t aware of one of the most important long-term savings vehicles that can help minimise the impact that the cost of education has on families,” added Steve Seifert, principal at Edward Jones.

Stanley Druckenmiller made a big bet on gold (Business Insider)

Hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller has made a big bet on gold, according to his latest 13F filing. Druckenmiller bought 2.88 million SPDR Gold Trust shares in the second quarter, amassing a $US300.3 million position in the ETF, before its 5.5% drop to start the third quarter. The gold position is Druckenmiller’s largest, but the 13F also showed he initiated holdings in Freeport McMoRan, Halliburton and Wells Fargo while upping his stake in Facebook.

Breakfast is getting more expensive (Kapitall)

The cost of breakfast is going up. Pork belly prices have jumped 174% from their five-year low in April and are now at $US1.70 per pound. This comes at a time when egg prices have soared to as much as $US2.81 per dozen, the highest on record, because of a nasty case of bird flu in the US. Kapitall highlights McDonald’s, Restaurant Brands International and Yum Brands as those who could be impacted by the jump in prices.

Student loan borrowers are falling further behind (Bloomberg)

Data released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows student loan borrowers are falling further behind on their payments. According to the data, 11.5% of borrowers were at least 90 days delinquent at the end of June, up from 11.1% at the end of the previous quarter. Bloomberg reports the problem might be worse than suggested “because half the loans are in programs, such as deferment, that allow borrowers to put off payments.”

Swindled investors in Massachusetts are receiving $US3 million (Think Advisor)

The state of Massachusetts has distributed nearly $US3 million to residents who were victims of TelexFREE, an illegal pyramid scheme that targeted the state’s Brazilian community. Think Advisor reports each victim has received a first distribution check for $US205.52 and while the check doesn’t make the victims whole, it recovers at least a portion of the $US289 or $US1,375 they initially invested. Think Advisor says investors were promised a return of at least $US681 on a $US289 investment or $US3,675 on a $US1,375 investment.

