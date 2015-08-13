FINANCIAL ADVISOR INSIGHTS: There's good news for America's older workers

FA Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that delivers the top news and commentary for financial advisors.

Employers are keeping older employees longer (Financial Advisor)

According to Financial Advisor, a study conducted by LIMRA Secure Retirement found 92% of those employers who responded are trying to hold onto their older employees. The study concluded employers would rather keep older employees than hire younger, cheaper options with “Eight in 10 employers say organisations lose experience, institutional knowledge and leadership when an older worker leaves.” LIMRA says the trend is in-line with a US Department of Labour projection that sees those 55 and older making up 25% of workers by 2022, up from 21% in 2012.

A former Real Housewives star’s husband’s firm has been fined for naked short-selling (Financial Advisor)

StockCross Financial Services, the firm owned by David Gebbia, the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Carlton Gebbia, has been fined $US800,000 by FINRA for participating in naked short-selling. Naked short-selling is the practice of selling a security before borrowing or ensuring the security can be borrowed. Wealth Management reports, “StockCross’ ‘flawed system’ failed to deliver the shares for seven or more consecutive settlement days in almost 2,000 instances.” StockCross’ settlement did not require the company to admit or deny the allegations.

The likely reason the yield curve has been acting strange (Business Insider)

Pimco says some interesting developments are taking place along the yield curve. The firm notes while the front end of the curve is rising on the notion the Fed will hike rates later this year, the long end has had a mind of its own. The 10-year yield has fallen 35 basis points, causing the 2-10-year spread to flatten by 30 basis points. Pimco says it’s possible the front end is being driven by Fed policy and the long end is falling as a result of “the global savings glut.”

Fidelity National is buying SunGard (Financial Planning)

Banking and payments technology provider Fidelity National is buying SunGard for $US9.1 billion and the assumption of debt. Financial Planning notes, the deal, which is a mix of cash (45%) and stock (55%), allows Fidelity National to enter the capital markets and wealth management space. “We are enhancing our ability to empower our clients and deepen client relationships through an expanded full-service offering,” Fidelity National CEO Gary Norcross said in a statement.

UBS lands a team from Morgan Stanley (Investment News)

UBS Wealth Management has poached a $US2 billion team from Morgan Stanley. According to Investment News, the four-person Arthurs Malof Group brings about $US10 million of annual revenue to UBS. The group’s departure marks the third large team to leave Morgan Stanley since June.



