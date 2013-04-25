Josh Brown Says The Decision To Trade Apple Is An Easy One

FA Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that delivers the top news and commentary for financial advisors.



Apple Is An Easy Decision (Josh Brown)

Investors who sold off Apple after the announcement of the company’s big buyback/dividend plan last night are way off, Brown says. “I don’t know if Apple’s next product launch with be sexier than Samsung’s. But I do know that it doesn’t matter, not anymore. Negatives are well-known and small positives will be surprises now. There is still downside risk, but this is true of any stock so get over it.”

The State Of The Economy In One Awesome Graph (Russell Investments)

Russell has updated its handy chart tallying some key economic and market indicators. The orange mark represents the current rate, and the blue sections the typical ranges (defined as 90% of historical observations). Everything is either low or in-line except mortgage delinquencies, which remain way high.

Russell InvestmentsGet Out Of Expensive Consumer Stocks (Russ Koesterich)

BlackRock/iShares’ Koesterich warns aggressive consumer spending probably won’t be back for years, and that stocks sensitive to household income have become overpriced. “Once deleveraging is complete, Americans are unlikely to resume their profligate ways for several reasons including: tighter access to credit; stagnant wage growth; less disposable income and higher interest rates,” Marketwatch summarizes. Walmart finished down more than 1%; Target finished flat.

The Mysterious Short-Term Tops Of Late April (All Star Charts)

The Dow has come up a bit lame right about now in each of the past three years, AllStarCharts’ J.C. Parets notes. Here’s the chart:

All Star ChartsThe good news, Parets says, is that each of the pullbacks have been temporary bumps that only briefly halted the bull run.

We Still Have Netflix On Pause (Jim Chanos)

Netflix’s earnings surprise sent the stock surging yesterday. But the perpetually sceptical Jim Chanos remains unconvinced. “It’s very difficult … penetrating households in the U.S. beyond the 30 million level,” he said, pointing out HBO and AOL have also stopped around there. “Growth stops or slows dramatically You gotta be careful with Netflix there.” Like Apple, the stock ended Wednesday down marginally.

