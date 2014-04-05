How To Keep Your Divorce Out Of Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video The legal action of separation and dissolving your marriage is the least of your worries when it comes to the emotional and potential financial impact of the major life event of divorce. Divorce lawyer Ani Mason says 90% of divorces settle out of court. Mediation and collaborative law are two alternative paths that many couples are choosing over litigation. Not only do they address each issue -- co-parenting, spousal support and the psychological effects -- separately, they are often more cost efficient.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.