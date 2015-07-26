Finance startups are targeting big banks' top talent

REUTERS/Scanpix Sweden A soldier aboard the Swedish corvette HMS Malmo aims his machinegun at a boat carrying suspected pirates…

Startups looking to chip into big banks’ top lines have to employ more than entrepreneurs’ ingenuity in order to overthrow the old guard of Wall Street.

Specifically, they have been snapping up executive talent from investment banks and lenders. And they aren’t stopping there.

However, they can’t do it without some expertise.

There are already some executives from firms like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs who quit Wall Street’s cushy expense-account and chauffeured-car world for the less comfortable and predictable lifestyle of launching a new company.

Business Insider took a look at the 20 startups that are breaking down walls on Wall Street and pushing a new world order.

This means pushing into cryptocurrency, business, and consumer lending operations and trading floor technology among other businesses. Some are tiny, others are backed by hundreds of millions of dollars in investment capital — and sometimes, from big banks themselves.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.