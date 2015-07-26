Finance startups are targeting big banks' top talent

Startups looking to chip into big banks’ top lines have to employ more than entrepreneurs’ ingenuity in order to overthrow the old guard of Wall Street.
Specifically, they have been snapping up executive talent from investment banks and lenders. And they aren’t stopping there.
However, they can’t do it without some expertise.
There are already some executives from firms like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs who quit Wall Street’s cushy expense-account and chauffeured-car world for the less comfortable and predictable lifestyle of launching a new company.
Business Insider took a look at the 20 startups that are breaking down walls on Wall Street and pushing a new world order.
This means pushing into cryptocurrency, business, and consumer lending operations and trading floor technology among other businesses. Some are tiny, others are backed by hundreds of millions of dollars in investment capital — and sometimes, from big banks themselves.
Funding Circle is an online marketplace for small business loans that has bulked up by adding big banks' pros to its own ranks.
Earlier in July, the company announced that ex-Barclays head of risk analytics Jerome Le Luel will join it as global chief risk officer. Funding Circle also added a veteran from American Express, former chief credit officer within the Latin American market Manpreet Dhot.
Cryptocurrency startup Digital Asset Holdings brought in a boldface name from Wall Street to provide it leadership.
When the cryptocurrency platform was looking to bring a new CEO into the fold, it went for the gold. Blythe Masters was once a rising star at JPMorgan but was derailed when the bank elected to sell its commodities business to a foreign bidder.
She began to get her groove back in the finance scene this March, after taking the CEO role at Digital Asset Holdings.
Last year, Lending Club made a big acquisition right before its IPO. It wasn't a company; it was Richard Neiman. Neiman's previous role was the vice chair of global financial services regulatory practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers.
The company also counts former Wall Street tech analyst Mary Meeker (now with VC firm KPCB) as a board member.
Online lending platform SoFi has charted out plans to expand its offerings and has also increased its executive ranks through recruiting from big banks. Some of its recent hires could drop clues as to what's next.
Tony Morosini joined SoFi last year after spending a decade with Visa, working on things including mobile processing and emerging markets. And COO/CFO Nino Fanlo, like CEO Mike Cagney, is an ex-Wells Fargo exec. Fanlo also worked at Goldman Sachs and KKR Financial.
Before July is out, lending startup CommonBond will announce a new CFO. We've yet to learn the name of the executive, but we do know that over his 20+-year career he has worked at one of Wall Street's biggest banks, among other firms. The company is led by ex-American Express director of strategic planning and biz dev David Klein, who founded it in 2012.
Paul Camp, the ex-head of JPMorgan's transaction services division, joined bitcoin startup Circle as CFO in late 2014. Camp ran a $US3.4 billion business with JPMorgan and prior to that helmed a similar operation at Deutsche Bank. Boston-based Circle has raised about $US75 million from investors including Goldman Sachs.
Patrick de Nonneville used to be co-head of Goldman Sachs' European interest rate products. More recently, however, he's been investing in fintech startups like Kantox. Kantox is a foreign exchange startup in London and de Nonneville didn't stop there.
He also joined French business lending startup Lendix as COO in the beginning of this year.
