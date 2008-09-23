Finance Says Goodbye To Yet Another Big Femme--Sallie Krawcheck Out

Sallie Krawcheck who runs Citi’s global wealth management group, and was its former CFO, is hitting the road, reports The Wall Street Journal. We don’t know why yet but we’re guessing that Vikram Pandit is the reason. He’s making a habit out of saying goodbye to high level execs.



Krawcheck was recently named one of the 100 most powerful women in world, according to Forbes. A few of those ladies are in finance. But, their ranks are getting thinner if you consider Morgan Stanley President Zoe Cruz, fired in November, and former Lehman CFO, Erin Callan, who was demoted and then resigned a few months back.

