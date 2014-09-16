The 102 Finance People You Have To Follow On Twitter

There are a bunch of ways to get high-speed information about markets. Most of them — like getting a Bloomberg terminal, for instance — will cost you an arm and a leg.

Thankfully, there’s Twitter. It’s become a place where even the biggest names on Wall Street go to get a word (or 143 characters) out into the universe, and it can move markets.

Business Insider has compiled a list of the best financial Tweeters for you to use. These are people we follow all day, and if you’re going to get serious about using this awesome tool, you should follow them too.

Or even better, you join the conversation yourself.

But you’d better add some value.

Pawel Morski

Handle: @Pawelmorski

Occupation: Veteran fund manager

Why: He dominates Twitter when it comes to emerging markets and currencies.

David Powell

Handle: @davidjpowell24

Occupation: Euro-area economist at Bloomberg LP and author of: A Trader's Guide to the Euro Area: Economic Indicators, the ECB and the Euro Crisis.

Why: The Euro crisis isn't really over.

The Sceptic

Handle: @TheSkeptic

Occupation: ---

Why: His tweets on Bill Ackman's infamous Herbalife short were so good that the media raced to uncover his identity.

Diogenes

Handle: @WallStCynic

Occupation: --

Why: There are facts, and then there are 'facts' on Wall Street, the person behind this account questions them both. Expect a lot of scepticism about what the financial community is talking about, and even scepticism about the issues the community isn't talking about. Raw numbers, data, stats, that's all here too.

Sebastien Galy

Handle: @sebastiengaly

Occupation: Senior currency strategist at Societe Generale

Why: He's extremely sharp. He keeps important conversations going on Twitter with great questions. But he'll also raise doubt on tweets.

Kit Juckes

Handle: @kitjuckes

Occupation: Head of FX Strategy at Societe Generale, based in London

Why: He's one of the highest-level strategists at SocGen, but he's also really informal and casual over Twitter. He engages other finance folks on Twitter and keeps the conversation going.

Bond Vigilantes

Handle: @BondVigilantes

Occupation: M&G's retail bond team

Why: Their tweets are usually incredibly detailed, monitoring of the European bond market.

Joe Lavorgna

Handle: @Lavorgnanomics

Occupation: Managing Director and Chief U.S. Economist at Deutsche Bank

Why: He tweets instant reactions to all of the high-frequency economic data. He also tweets out Deutsche Bank research. Very handy.

Peter Tchir

Handle: @TFMkts

Occupation: Founder of TF Market Advisors

Why: He follows the bond market like a hawk.

John Hempton

Handle: @John_Hempton

Occupation: Hedge fund manager

Why: He has great insight on what businesses work, what businesses don't, and how the market and its actors will get it wrong.

Paul Kedrosky

Handle: @pkedrosky

Occupation: Venture capitalist, entrepreneur, Bloomberg contributor

Why: Besides being a smart investor, this guy has a great eye for stories that will make you laugh.

Goldman Sachs

Handle: @GoldmanSachs

Occupation: Bank

Why: The investment banking giant has finally opened up to the Twittersphere and they're really good at it. They have tweeted out great pictures, including Lloyd Blankfein in dad jeans, and they have taken some funny swipes at certain news publications.

Chris Narayanan

Handle: @ChrisNarayanan

Occupation: Societe Generale agricultural analyst

Why: This guy is on the ground actually checking out America's cornfields. He shares what he's seeing.

Carl Icahn

Hedge fund titan Carl Icahn

Twitter: @Carl_C_Icahn

Occupation: Billionaire investor/ chairman of Icahn Enterprises

Why: He made Apple's market cap increase by $US17 billion with just two tweets.

Eddy Elfenbein

Handle: @EddyElfenbein

Occupation: Blogger/investor

Why: Elfenbein has smart, simple, direct commentary on stocks.

Barry Ritholtz

Handle: @ritholtz

Occupation: Author, columnist, stock analyst, and frequent Bloomberg guest

Why: Witty, sardonic commentary on markets and the financial industry.

TMTanalyst

Handle: @TMTanalyst

Occupation: Tech/Media/Telecom hedge fund analyst

Why: As you'd expect, he tweets all things TMT.

David Schawel

Handle: @DavidSchawel

Occupation: Fixed income portfolio manager

Why: Schawel is one of the few CFA charterholders on Twitter. He offers sharp insights into interest rates, inflation, and monetary policy.

Howard Lindzon

Handle: @howardlindzon

Occupation: Co-founder of StockTwits

Why: He takes the pulse of what a lot of traders are talking about.

Enis Taner

Handle: @EnisTaner

Occupation: RiskReversal.com editor

Why: Great analysis on equities and macro situations.

Conor Sen

Handle: @conorsen

Occupation: Blogger, portfolio manager, self-proclaimed 'data junkie'

Why: Great stat guy -- population stats, retail... you name it.

J.C. Parets

Handle: @allstarcharts

Occupation: All Star Charts writer, president of Eagle Bay Capital

Why: He's a CMT, A Chartered Market Technician. In English that means he's your chart guy.

Dan Nathan

Handle: @RiskReversal

Occupation: RiskReversal.com editor, CNBC contributor

Why: Merrill/SAC Capital vet and options market whiz kid.

IvantheK

Handle: @IvanTheK

Occupation: Former investment banker. He may have been a trader.

Why: Always online, flooding Twitter with live puns about whatever's going on in finance, especially as covered by CNBC and Bloomberg

Joshua Brown

Handle: @ReformedBroker

Occupation: Financial advisor, blogger, and CNBC contributor

Why: Josh Brown's Twitter feed is funny and smart, like the man himself.

Interest Arb

Handle: @InterestArb

Occupation: Fixed Income arbitrage trader

Why: If he sees it in the market, you'll see it on his Twitter feed.

Mark Dow

Handle: @mark_dow

Occupation: Hedge fund manager/economist

Why: Mark Dow is an active trader who brings awesome global macro insights to Twitter. Sporting experience as an economist at both the U.S. Treasury Department and the International Monetary Fund, you won't want to miss what he has to say.

Meb Faber

Handle: @mebfaber

Occupation: Researcher and trader

Why: Knows tons about hte stock market in terms of valuations, dividends, asset allocation.

Aurelija Augulyte

Handle: @auaurelija

Occupation: Macro strategist that specialises in FX markets.

Why: Based out of Denmark, she's a great follow for Europe and currency news and developments.

@MarketPlunger

Handle: @MarketPlunger

Occupation: Trader

Why: Always on top of what's going on in markets, a great conversationalist, and will *toss you a Schlitz*.

The St. Louis Fed

Handle: @stlouisfed

Occupation: The official account of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Why: Far and away the best Tweeter of all the Feds, and you know how clutch that is.

barnejek

Handle: @barnejek

Occupation: Emerging markets strategist

Why: He's one of the smartest emerging market strategists out there.

dvolatility

Handle: @dvolatility

Occupation: Chief Blogger at http://DistressedVolatility.com

Why: Technical analysis on any and every asset class and lots of econ data. Very active on Twitter, keeps the conversation going

PIMCO

Handle: @PIMCO

Occupation: PIMCO the largest bond fund in the world

Why: Their tweets have moved markets.

Eric Jackson

Handle: @ericjackson

Occupation: Hedge fund manager, CEO of Iron Fire Capital

Why: Great insight on tech and China.

Brian M. Lucey

Handle: @brianmlucey

Occupation: Finance professor

Why: A great way to stay on top of what's going on in the U.K. and Ireland

Frederik Ducrozet

Handle: @fwred

Occupation: Senior economist for Credit Agricole

Why: He provides live commentary and analysis on events in the eurozone. Sometimes he'll tweet out his research notes.

Sam Stovall

Handle: @Stovall_SPCapIQ

Occupation: S&P Capital IQ's Chief Investment Strategist

Why: Seriously respected stock market historian.

Muddy Waters Research

Handle: @muddywatersre

Occupation: Research firm focused on the short side.

Why: Short seller Carson Block's research firm is on Twitter sending out updates, research and insight.

Morally Bankrupt

Handle: @groditi

Occupation: Portfolio Manager at New River Investments

Why: He's good with all kinds of bonds...treasuries, munis, etc.

John Kiff

Handle: @kiffmeister

Occupation: He works for the International Monetary Fund

Why: IMF expert with insights on all things the financial sector.

Ed Bradford

Handle: @Fullcarry

Occupation: Government bond trader

Why: He's a veteran in the industry.

Matt Busigin

Handle: @mbusigin

Occupation: Investor

Why: Self-described 'amateur economist and investor' but nothing about his knowledge is amateurish. Makes solid charts.

Patrick Chovanec

Handle: @prchovanec

Occupation: Managing Director, Chief Strategist at Silvercrest Asset Management

Why: He's a former professor at Tsinghua University and has offered critical on the ground insight on China for years. He recently moved back to the U.S. but is still the go-to for analysis on China's economy.

Michael Kitces

Handle @michaelkitces

Occupation: Financial adviser

Why: Well known name in the wealth advisor world, writes a blog called Nerds Eye View

Aswath Damodaran

Handle: @AswathDamodaran

Occupation: NYU Finance professor

Why: Professor Damodaran is known for his genius valuations. Catch some of that insight outside the classroom.

Jerry Khachoyan

Handle: @TheArmoTrader

Occupation: Full time trader/blogger

Why: On top of the most important breaking data and news with a little sports sprinkled in if you're into that.

Ryan Detrick

Handle: @RyanDetrick

Occupation: Trader

Why: Warning: This account is for traders. Detrick tweets fast and furiously about how the market is doing and where traders are going.

ukarlewitz

Handle: @ukarlewitz

Occupation: Industry vet at UBS

Why: Tweets out a lot of charts and research.

Keith Kern

Handle: @stt2318

Occupation: Equity trader

Why: He says he uses his Twitter account as a trading diary and he's not kidding about that.

Mark Arbeter

Handle: @Arbeter_SPCapIQ

Occupation: S&P Capital IQ's chief technical strategist

Why: Tweets out charts and great insight on equities.

Megan Greene

Handle: @economistmeg

Occupation: Chief economist at Maverick Intelligence

Why: London-based with a deep knowledge or European economies. A senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.

CJ Cyrus

Handle: @cbk_chi

Occupation: Trader

Why: If you like bonds, beer and (Chicago) sports, this guy's your man.

Francine McKenna

Handle: @retheauditors

Occupation: Accountant and writer

Why: Awesome on forensic accounting.

Danny Blanchflower

Handle: @D_Blanchflower

Occupation: Economist/Dartmouth professor

Why: He's a former member of the Bank of England's MPC and very critical of the current UL government.

Stephen Baines

Handle: @spbaines

Occupation: Hedge fund manager

Why: Scottish money manager specializing in equities.

Zero Hedge

Handle: @zerohedge

Occupation: Blogger

Why: Zero Hedge writes on the darker, more conspiracy theory side of finance, but this Twitter account is super fast and never stops.

Nicola Duke

Handle: @NicTrades

Occuaption: Proprietary trader

Why: A U.K. based finance vet whose tweets sometimes veer from the market to politics and culture -- the humour stays though.

Fearlicious

Handle: @fearlicous

Occupation: Editor, The Contrarian Corner

Why: He's an in the pit bond trader in Chicago.

Nick Firoozye

Handle: @firoozye

Occupation: Eurozone fixed income strategiest at Nomura

Why: Nomura macro guru; finalist for Wolfson prize on best solution to breakup the Euro.

Steven Spencer

Handle: @sspencer_smb

Occupation: NYC based prop trader

Why: A good combination of taking the small picture of what's going on with day to day big story equity moves, and then putting it in context with the wider market.

Mohamed El-Erian

Handle: @elerianm

Occupation: Chief Economic Adviser, Allianz. Chair of Pres. Obama's Global Development Council. Author, NYT/WSJ bestseller When Markets Collide.

Why: The former CEO of PIMCO reacts to economic news on Twitter

Joseph Fahmy

Handle: @jfahmy

Occupation: Managing Director at Zor Capital LLC, an NYC based investment management firm.

Why: Fahmy's trading strategy marries fundamental analysis of equities with solid technical knowledge of the market and it shows on his Twitter feed.

Ralph Acampora

Handle: @Ralph_Acampora

Occupation: Teacher at the New York Institute of Finance

Why: If you're into technical analysis, this guys was one of the first to do it.

Bespoke Investment Group

Handle: @bespokeinvest

Occupation: Twitter feed for Bespoke Investment Group - Financial Research and Money Management.

Why: Research, charts, the whole nine yards.

Wu Tang Financial

Handle: @wu_tang_finance

Occupation: Trader

Why: Market commentary Tweeted out as if ODB himself were on the other end. If you're into Wu Tang (or laughing) you've got to follow this feed.

Adam Warner

Handle: @agwarner

Occupation: Options trader, writer for Schaeffers research

Why: Scared of volatility? This trader is always fixed on the VIX.

Bill Bishop

Handle: @niubi

Occupation: Writer of Sinocism, a newsletter on China

Why: Beijing based. Has his ear on the ground pulling out the news that really matters in China and putting it in English.

Jared Woodard

Handle: @condoroptions

Occupation: Options and volatility researcher

Why: Perfect if you want a side of philosophy (he has a Ph D.) with your options market know-how.

Howard Silverblatt

Handle: @hsilverb

Occupation: S&P Dow Jones Indices senior index analyst

Why: Silverblatt might be the authority on all things related to the S&P 500.

Value Walk

Handle: @valuewalk

Occupation: CEO of his website, Value Walk.

Why: Excellent hedge fund letter leaks.

Paul Diggle

Handle: @pauldiggle

Occupation: Economist at Capital Economics

Why: Awesome on U.S. housing.

Steve Collins

Handle: @TradeDesk_Steve

Occupation: Trader

Why: Fast on breaking headlines and London based, so you get a different point of view.

Morgan Stanley

Handle: @MorganStanley, @MS_Econ

Occupation: American banking giant

Why: For a bank, Morgan Stanley has a solid feed, and will tweet out plenty of news and views.

Dan Greenhaus

Handle: @DanBTIG

Occupation: Chief Global Strategist at BTIG

Why: Smart commentary on politics, economics, and sometimes some decent music.

Toby Nangle

Handle: @toby_n

Occupation: Hedge fund manager

Why: London based, super smart, and an economist.

Ian Shepherdson

Handle: @IanShepherdson

Occupation: Chief Economist, Pantheon Macroeconomics

Why: An econ fact machine and Forbes contributor.

Ian Bremmer

Handle: @ianbremmer

Occupation: Political scientist

Why: Great commentary on all things markets and politics -- sometimes he writes poetry.

Michael McDonough

Handle: @M_McDonough

Occupation: Global Head of Economics/Chief Economist at Bloomberg LP.

Why: Formerly at Deutsche Bank expect a ton of cool charts, facts, and a few opinions.

Charlie Bilello

Charlie Bilello

Handle: @MktOutperform

Occupation: Director of Research at Pension Partners

Why: Bilello is a CMT -- a chartist if you will, so expect a lot of those.

Tom Orlick

Handle: @TomOrlik

Occupation: Bloomberg China, Japan, Korea economist. Author of Understanding China's Economic Indicators.

Why: If you care about Asia, you need to follow this account.

James Pethokoukis

Handle: @JimPethokoukis

Occupation: Blogger at American Enterprise Institute, CNBC contributor, and columnist.

Why: Pethokoukis always provides sharp commentary on the day's economic events.

Tadas Viskanta

Handle: @abnormalreturns

Occupation: Founder and editor of Abnormal Returns

Why: Abnormal returns is a smart 'forecast-free investment blog', and one of the oldest ones in the game.

Lorcan Roche Kelly

Handle: @LorcanRK

Occupation: Irish economist

Why: Huge chops on the Euro Zone and ECB, very funny.

Jonathan Krinsky

Handle: @jkrinskypga

Occupation: Technical Analyst at Miller Tabak

Why: Chart guru who sees patterns everyone needs to see.

Diane Swonk

Handle: @dianeswonk

Occupation: Chief Economist, Mesirow Financial

Why: A smart economist that does a solid job with media and attending cool events. Friends with Christine Lagarde.


Gustavo Baratta

Handle: @gusbaratta

Occupation: Trader of Italian government bonds

Why: Knows the crucial Italian bond market in and out and tweets it live.

Ilan Kolet

Handle: @datanrd

Occupation: Chartist at Bloomberg

Why: The handle says it all. Just the facts and the charts that back them up. A former Bank of Canada Economist

Bureau of Labour Statistics

Handle: @BLS_gov

Occupation: The Bureau of Labour Statistics

Why: Your source for labour statistics, other than Business Insider

Cullen Roche

Handle: @cullenroche

Occupation: Investment advisor

Why: Cullen's blog has a lot of great insight... and he's funny.

Paul Theron

Handle: @paul_vestact

Occupation: CEO of Vestact, an equities and asset management firm

Why:



Markit Economics

Handle: @markiteconomics

Occupation: A feed for Markit Senior Economists

Why: Tons of insight on econ data from all over the world from a crack team of pros.

Erica Blomgren

Handle: @SEK_bonds

Occupation: Fixed Income Strategist at SEB

Why: No one else covers Scandanavian bonds like she does -- which means she's smart about bonds in general.

Eurostat

Handle: @EU_Eurostat

Occupation: The statistical office of the European Union

Why: Great source for Eurocrisis stats

Chris Williamson

Handle: @WilliamsonChris

Occupation: Chief Economist at Markit

Why: Markit is the firm that produces the world's PMI reports. He tweets some the best charts with side-by-side comparisons of econmoic indicators across international borders.

financial acrobat

Handle: @finansakrobat

Occupation: Financial consultant based in Norway

Why: We're pretty sure he doesn't sleep. Always tweeting about the hottest topic in the market.

Gabriel Sterne

Handle: @gabrielsterne

Occuaption: Economist, and analyst at Oxford Economics

Why: Expert on sovereign debt in emerging and frontier markets, and a must follow during Cyprus crisis

Jim O'Shaughnessy

Handle: @jposhaughnessy

Occuaption: CEO of OSAM LLC and Author, What Works on Wall Street; Predicting the Markets of Tomorrow; How to Retire Rich, and Invest Like the Best.

Why: O'Shaughnessy has been in the game since some of you readers were in diapers but he's picked up Twitter like a pro. The tweets are mostly about investing, but there's some NYC stuff in there too.

Urban Carmel

Handle: @ukarlewitz

Occuaption: ---

Why: A vet of McKinsey and UBS. His profile includes, 'Blocked by Zero Hedge since 2010,' which means he gets it.

Tom Brakke

Handle: @researchpuzzler

Occuaption: Investment Advisor

Why: Brakke is always reading about investing and sharing the best tidbits succinctly -- then you can read if you're into it.

Charlie

Handle: @timmyconspiracy

Occupation: Hedge funder

Why: Cranky, opinionated hedge funder that knows his stuff, and enjoys getting into fights.

Dan Davies

Handle: @dsquareddigest

Occupation: --- Former banker, now travelling around the world.

Why: Brilliant, not just on finance, but on politics, history, and culture.

