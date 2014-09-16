The 102 Finance People You Have To Follow On Twitter

There are a bunch of ways to get high-speed information about markets. Most of them — like getting a Bloomberg terminal, for instance — will cost you an arm and a leg.
Thankfully, there’s Twitter. It’s become a place where even the biggest names on Wall Street go to get a word (or 143 characters) out into the universe, and it can move markets.
Business Insider has compiled a list of the best financial Tweeters for you to use. These are people we follow all day, and if you’re going to get serious about using this awesome tool, you should follow them too.
Or even better, you join the conversation yourself.
But you’d better add some value.
Handle: @Pawelmorski
Occupation: Veteran fund manager
Why: He dominates Twitter when it comes to emerging markets and currencies.
Handle: @davidjpowell24
Occupation: Euro-area economist at Bloomberg LP and author of: A Trader's Guide to the Euro Area: Economic Indicators, the ECB and the Euro Crisis.
Why: The Euro crisis isn't really over.
Handle: @TheSkeptic
Occupation: ---
Why: His tweets on Bill Ackman's infamous Herbalife short were so good that the media raced to uncover his identity.
Handle: @WallStCynic
Occupation: --
Why: There are facts, and then there are 'facts' on Wall Street, the person behind this account questions them both. Expect a lot of scepticism about what the financial community is talking about, and even scepticism about the issues the community isn't talking about. Raw numbers, data, stats, that's all here too.
Handle: @sebastiengaly
Occupation: Senior currency strategist at Societe Generale
Why: He's extremely sharp. He keeps important conversations going on Twitter with great questions. But he'll also raise doubt on tweets.
Handle: @kitjuckes
Occupation: Head of FX Strategy at Societe Generale, based in London
Why: He's one of the highest-level strategists at SocGen, but he's also really informal and casual over Twitter. He engages other finance folks on Twitter and keeps the conversation going.
Handle: @BondVigilantes
Occupation: M&G's retail bond team
Why: Their tweets are usually incredibly detailed, monitoring of the European bond market.
Handle: @Lavorgnanomics
Occupation: Managing Director and Chief U.S. Economist at Deutsche Bank
Why: He tweets instant reactions to all of the high-frequency economic data. He also tweets out Deutsche Bank research. Very handy.
Handle: @TFMkts
Occupation: Founder of TF Market Advisors
Why: He follows the bond market like a hawk.
Handle: @John_Hempton
Occupation: Hedge fund manager
Why: He has great insight on what businesses work, what businesses don't, and how the market and its actors will get it wrong.
Handle: @pkedrosky
Occupation: Venture capitalist, entrepreneur, Bloomberg contributor
Why: Besides being a smart investor, this guy has a great eye for stories that will make you laugh.
Handle: @GoldmanSachs
Occupation: Bank
Why: The investment banking giant has finally opened up to the Twittersphere and they're really good at it. They have tweeted out great pictures, including Lloyd Blankfein in dad jeans, and they have taken some funny swipes at certain news publications.
Handle: @ChrisNarayanan
Occupation: Societe Generale agricultural analyst
Why: This guy is on the ground actually checking out America's cornfields. He shares what he's seeing.
Twitter: @Carl_C_Icahn
Occupation: Billionaire investor/ chairman of Icahn Enterprises
Why: He made Apple's market cap increase by $US17 billion with just two tweets.
Handle: @EddyElfenbein
Occupation: Blogger/investor
Why: Elfenbein has smart, simple, direct commentary on stocks.
Handle: @ritholtz
Occupation: Author, columnist, stock analyst, and frequent Bloomberg guest
Why: Witty, sardonic commentary on markets and the financial industry.
Handle: @TMTanalyst
Occupation: Tech/Media/Telecom hedge fund analyst
Why: As you'd expect, he tweets all things TMT.
Handle: @DavidSchawel
Occupation: Fixed income portfolio manager
Why: Schawel is one of the few CFA charterholders on Twitter. He offers sharp insights into interest rates, inflation, and monetary policy.
Handle: @howardlindzon
Occupation: Co-founder of StockTwits
Why: He takes the pulse of what a lot of traders are talking about.
Handle: @EnisTaner
Occupation: RiskReversal.com editor
Why: Great analysis on equities and macro situations.
Handle: @conorsen
Occupation: Blogger, portfolio manager, self-proclaimed 'data junkie'
Why: Great stat guy -- population stats, retail... you name it.
Handle: @allstarcharts
Occupation: All Star Charts writer, president of Eagle Bay Capital
Why: He's a CMT, A Chartered Market Technician. In English that means he's your chart guy.
Handle: @RiskReversal
Occupation: RiskReversal.com editor, CNBC contributor
Why: Merrill/SAC Capital vet and options market whiz kid.
Handle: @IvanTheK
Occupation: Former investment banker. He may have been a trader.
Why: Always online, flooding Twitter with live puns about whatever's going on in finance, especially as covered by CNBC and Bloomberg
Handle: @ReformedBroker
Occupation: Financial advisor, blogger, and CNBC contributor
Why: Josh Brown's Twitter feed is funny and smart, like the man himself.
Handle: @InterestArb
Occupation: Fixed Income arbitrage trader
Why: If he sees it in the market, you'll see it on his Twitter feed.
Handle: @mark_dow
Occupation: Hedge fund manager/economist
Why: Mark Dow is an active trader who brings awesome global macro insights to Twitter. Sporting experience as an economist at both the U.S. Treasury Department and the International Monetary Fund, you won't want to miss what he has to say.
Handle: @mebfaber
Occupation: Researcher and trader
Why: Knows tons about hte stock market in terms of valuations, dividends, asset allocation.
Handle: @auaurelija
Occupation: Macro strategist that specialises in FX markets.
Why: Based out of Denmark, she's a great follow for Europe and currency news and developments.
Handle: @MarketPlunger
Occupation: Trader
Why: Always on top of what's going on in markets, a great conversationalist, and will *toss you a Schlitz*.
Handle: @stlouisfed
Occupation: The official account of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
Why: Far and away the best Tweeter of all the Feds, and you know how clutch that is.
Handle: @barnejek
Occupation: Emerging markets strategist
Why: He's one of the smartest emerging market strategists out there.
Handle: @dvolatility
Occupation: Chief Blogger at http://DistressedVolatility.com
Why: Technical analysis on any and every asset class and lots of econ data. Very active on Twitter, keeps the conversation going
Handle: @PIMCO
Occupation: PIMCO the largest bond fund in the world
Why: Their tweets have moved markets.
Handle: @ericjackson
Occupation: Hedge fund manager, CEO of Iron Fire Capital
Why: Great insight on tech and China.
Handle: @brianmlucey
Occupation: Finance professor
Why: A great way to stay on top of what's going on in the U.K. and Ireland
Handle: @fwred
Occupation: Senior economist for Credit Agricole
Why: He provides live commentary and analysis on events in the eurozone. Sometimes he'll tweet out his research notes.
Handle: @Stovall_SPCapIQ
Occupation: S&P Capital IQ's Chief Investment Strategist
Why: Seriously respected stock market historian.
Handle: @muddywatersre
Occupation: Research firm focused on the short side.
Why: Short seller Carson Block's research firm is on Twitter sending out updates, research and insight.
Handle: @groditi
Occupation: Portfolio Manager at New River Investments
Why: He's good with all kinds of bonds...treasuries, munis, etc.
Handle: @kiffmeister
Occupation: He works for the International Monetary Fund
Why: IMF expert with insights on all things the financial sector.
Handle: @mbusigin
Occupation: Investor
Why: Self-described 'amateur economist and investor' but nothing about his knowledge is amateurish. Makes solid charts.
Handle: @prchovanec
Occupation: Managing Director, Chief Strategist at Silvercrest Asset Management
Why: He's a former professor at Tsinghua University and has offered critical on the ground insight on China for years. He recently moved back to the U.S. but is still the go-to for analysis on China's economy.
Handle @michaelkitces
Occupation: Financial adviser
Why: Well known name in the wealth advisor world, writes a blog called Nerds Eye View
Handle: @AswathDamodaran
Occupation: NYU Finance professor
Why: Professor Damodaran is known for his genius valuations. Catch some of that insight outside the classroom.
Handle: @TheArmoTrader
Occupation: Full time trader/blogger
Why: On top of the most important breaking data and news with a little sports sprinkled in if you're into that.
Handle: @RyanDetrick
Occupation: Trader
Why: Warning: This account is for traders. Detrick tweets fast and furiously about how the market is doing and where traders are going.
Handle: @stt2318
Occupation: Equity trader
Why: He says he uses his Twitter account as a trading diary and he's not kidding about that.
Handle: @Arbeter_SPCapIQ
Occupation: S&P Capital IQ's chief technical strategist
Why: Tweets out charts and great insight on equities.
Handle: @economistmeg
Occupation: Chief economist at Maverick Intelligence
Why: London-based with a deep knowledge or European economies. A senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.
Handle: @cbk_chi
Occupation: Trader
Why: If you like bonds, beer and (Chicago) sports, this guy's your man.
Handle: @D_Blanchflower
Occupation: Economist/Dartmouth professor
Why: He's a former member of the Bank of England's MPC and very critical of the current UL government.
Handle: @spbaines
Occupation: Hedge fund manager
Why: Scottish money manager specializing in equities.
Handle: @zerohedge
Occupation: Blogger
Why: Zero Hedge writes on the darker, more conspiracy theory side of finance, but this Twitter account is super fast and never stops.
Handle: @NicTrades
Occuaption: Proprietary trader
Why: A U.K. based finance vet whose tweets sometimes veer from the market to politics and culture -- the humour stays though.
Handle: @fearlicous
Occupation: Editor, The Contrarian Corner
Why: He's an in the pit bond trader in Chicago.
Handle: @firoozye
Occupation: Eurozone fixed income strategiest at Nomura
Why: Nomura macro guru; finalist for Wolfson prize on best solution to breakup the Euro.
Handle: @sspencer_smb
Occupation: NYC based prop trader
Why: A good combination of taking the small picture of what's going on with day to day big story equity moves, and then putting it in context with the wider market.
Handle: @elerianm
Occupation: Chief Economic Adviser, Allianz. Chair of Pres. Obama's Global Development Council. Author, NYT/WSJ bestseller When Markets Collide.
Why: The former CEO of PIMCO reacts to economic news on Twitter
Handle: @jfahmy
Occupation: Managing Director at Zor Capital LLC, an NYC based investment management firm.
Why: Fahmy's trading strategy marries fundamental analysis of equities with solid technical knowledge of the market and it shows on his Twitter feed.
Handle: @Ralph_Acampora
Occupation: Teacher at the New York Institute of Finance
Why: If you're into technical analysis, this guys was one of the first to do it.
Handle: @bespokeinvest
Occupation: Twitter feed for Bespoke Investment Group - Financial Research and Money Management.
Why: Research, charts, the whole nine yards.
Handle: @wu_tang_finance
Occupation: Trader
Why: Market commentary Tweeted out as if ODB himself were on the other end. If you're into Wu Tang (or laughing) you've got to follow this feed.
Handle: @agwarner
Occupation: Options trader, writer for Schaeffers research
Why: Scared of volatility? This trader is always fixed on the VIX.
Handle: @niubi
Occupation: Writer of Sinocism, a newsletter on China
Why: Beijing based. Has his ear on the ground pulling out the news that really matters in China and putting it in English.
Handle: @condoroptions
Occupation: Options and volatility researcher
Why: Perfect if you want a side of philosophy (he has a Ph D.) with your options market know-how.
Handle: @hsilverb
Occupation: S&P Dow Jones Indices senior index analyst
Why: Silverblatt might be the authority on all things related to the S&P 500.
Handle: @valuewalk
Occupation: CEO of his website, Value Walk.
Why: Excellent hedge fund letter leaks.
Handle: @TradeDesk_Steve
Occupation: Trader
Why: Fast on breaking headlines and London based, so you get a different point of view.
Handle: @MorganStanley, @MS_Econ
Occupation: American banking giant
Why: For a bank, Morgan Stanley has a solid feed, and will tweet out plenty of news and views.
Handle: @DanBTIG
Occupation: Chief Global Strategist at BTIG
Why: Smart commentary on politics, economics, and sometimes some decent music.
Handle: @IanShepherdson
Occupation: Chief Economist, Pantheon Macroeconomics
Why: An econ fact machine and Forbes contributor.
Handle: @ianbremmer
Occupation: Political scientist
Why: Great commentary on all things markets and politics -- sometimes he writes poetry.
Handle: @M_McDonough
Occupation: Global Head of Economics/Chief Economist at Bloomberg LP.
Why: Formerly at Deutsche Bank expect a ton of cool charts, facts, and a few opinions.
Handle: @MktOutperform
Occupation: Director of Research at Pension Partners
Why: Bilello is a CMT -- a chartist if you will, so expect a lot of those.
Handle: @TomOrlik
Occupation: Bloomberg China, Japan, Korea economist. Author of Understanding China's Economic Indicators.
Why: If you care about Asia, you need to follow this account.
Handle: @JimPethokoukis
Occupation: Blogger at American Enterprise Institute, CNBC contributor, and columnist.
Why: Pethokoukis always provides sharp commentary on the day's economic events.
Handle: @abnormalreturns
Occupation: Founder and editor of Abnormal Returns
Why: Abnormal returns is a smart 'forecast-free investment blog', and one of the oldest ones in the game.
Handle: @jkrinskypga
Occupation: Technical Analyst at Miller Tabak
Why: Chart guru who sees patterns everyone needs to see.
Handle: @dianeswonk
Occupation: Chief Economist, Mesirow Financial
Why: A smart economist that does a solid job with media and attending cool events. Friends with Christine Lagarde.
Handle: @gusbaratta
Occupation: Trader of Italian government bonds
Why: Knows the crucial Italian bond market in and out and tweets it live.
Handle: @datanrd
Occupation: Chartist at Bloomberg
Why: The handle says it all. Just the facts and the charts that back them up. A former Bank of Canada Economist
Handle: @BLS_gov
Occupation: The Bureau of Labour Statistics
Why: Your source for labour statistics, other than Business Insider
Handle: @cullenroche
Occupation: Investment advisor
Why: Cullen's blog has a lot of great insight... and he's funny.
Handle: @markiteconomics
Occupation: A feed for Markit Senior Economists
Why: Tons of insight on econ data from all over the world from a crack team of pros.
Handle: @SEK_bonds
Occupation: Fixed Income Strategist at SEB
Why: No one else covers Scandanavian bonds like she does -- which means she's smart about bonds in general.
Handle: @EU_Eurostat
Occupation: The statistical office of the European Union
Why: Great source for Eurocrisis stats
Handle: @WilliamsonChris
Occupation: Chief Economist at Markit
Why: Markit is the firm that produces the world's PMI reports. He tweets some the best charts with side-by-side comparisons of econmoic indicators across international borders.
Handle: @finansakrobat
Occupation: Financial consultant based in Norway
Why: We're pretty sure he doesn't sleep. Always tweeting about the hottest topic in the market.
Handle: @gabrielsterne
Occuaption: Economist, and analyst at Oxford Economics
Why: Expert on sovereign debt in emerging and frontier markets, and a must follow during Cyprus crisis
Handle: @jposhaughnessy
Occuaption: CEO of OSAM LLC and Author, What Works on Wall Street; Predicting the Markets of Tomorrow; How to Retire Rich, and Invest Like the Best.
Why: O'Shaughnessy has been in the game since some of you readers were in diapers but he's picked up Twitter like a pro. The tweets are mostly about investing, but there's some NYC stuff in there too.
Handle: @ukarlewitz
Occuaption: ---
Why: A vet of McKinsey and UBS. His profile includes, 'Blocked by Zero Hedge since 2010,' which means he gets it.
Handle: @researchpuzzler
Occuaption: Investment Advisor
Why: Brakke is always reading about investing and sharing the best tidbits succinctly -- then you can read if you're into it.
Handle: @timmyconspiracy
Occupation: Hedge funder
Why: Cranky, opinionated hedge funder that knows his stuff, and enjoys getting into fights.
Handle: @dsquareddigest
Occupation: --- Former banker, now travelling around the world.
Why: Brilliant, not just on finance, but on politics, history, and culture.
