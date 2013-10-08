The 106 Finance People You Have To Follow On Twitter

Linette Lopez, Julia La Roche, Steven Perlberg
Meb faberTwitter.com

It’s finally happened. Twitter has become a serious tool in the world of finance and financial news.
This spring, even Bloomberg embraced select accounts on its terminals, signaling that its high speed, super short communication wasn’t just for media-types, comedians, and Kim Kardashian.

Folks have been using Twitter to talk about finance for a long time, of course, but what’s changed since the last time we did this year is there’s been a surge of no-nonsense industry practitioners using the service.

Business Insider has compiled a list of the best of financial Tweeters for you to use. These are people we follow all day, and if you’re going to get serious about using this awesome tool, you should follow them too.

Some of them you’ll definitely recognise from financial media, other are completely anonymous (as you can see by their avatars).

Sebastien Galy

Handle: @sebastiengaly

Occupation: Senior currency strategist at Societe Generale

Why: He's extremely sharp. He keeps important conversations going on Twitter with great questions. But he'll also raise doubt on Tweets.

Kit Juckes

Handle: @kitjuckes

Occupation: Head of FX Strategy at Societe Generale, based in London

Why: He's one of the highest level strategists at SocGen, but he's also really informal and casual over Tweeter. He engages other finance folks on Twitter and keeps the conversation going.

Pawel Morski

Handle: @Pawelmorski

Occupation: Veteran fund manager

Why: He dominates Twitter when it comes to emerging markets and currencies.

Steve Randy Waldman

Handle: @interfluidity

Occupation: Private investor

Why: He's a genius who has tremendous insights on how economics and finance really work.

Bond Vigilantes

Handle: @BondVigilantes

Occupation: M&G's retail bond team

Why: Their Tweets are usually incredibly detailed monitoring of the European bond market.

Joe Lavorgna

Handle: @Lavorgnanomics

Occupation: Managing Director and Chief US Economist at Deutsche Bank

Why: He tweets instant reactions to all of the high-frequency economic data. He also tweets out Deutsche Bank research. Very handy.

Peter Tchir

Handle: @TFMkts

Occupation: Founder of TF Market Advisors

Why: He follows the bond market like a hawk.

John Hempton

Handle: @John_Hempton

Occupation: Hedge fund manager

Why: He has great insight on what businesses work, what businesses don't, and how the market and its actors will get it wrong.

David Einhorn

Handle: @Davidein

Occupation: CEO of Greenlight Capital

Why: The closely-followed billionaire doesn't ever Tweet about his hedge fund, but he does live Tweet from poker tournaments and that's pretty cool.

Paul Kedrosky

Handle: @pkedrosky

Occupation: Venture capitalist, entrepreneur, Bloomberg contributor

Why: Besides being a smart investor, this guy has a great eye for stories that will make you laugh.

Goldman Sachs

Handle: @GoldmanSachs

Occupation: Bank

Why: The investment banking giant has finally opened up to the Twittersphere and they're really good at it. They've Tweeted out great pictures, including Lloyd Blankfein in dad jeans, and they've taken some funny swipes at certain news publications.

Carl Icahn

Hedge fund titan Carl Icahn

Twitter: @Carl_C_Icahn

Occupation: Billionaire investor/ chairman of Icahn Enterprises

Why: He made Apple's market cap increase by $US17 billion with just two Tweets.

Eddy Elfenbein

Handle: @EddyElfenbein

Occupation: Blogger/investor

Why: Elfenbein has smart, simple, direct commentary on stocks.

Barry Ritholtz

Handle: @ritholtz

Occupation: Author, columnist, stock analyst, and frequent Bloomberg guest

Why: Witty, sardonic commentary on markets and the financial industry.

Eric Hunsader

Handle: @nanexllc

Occupation: Founder of Nanex

Why: Nanex is a market research company that captures market moves in fractions of a second. Hunsader tweets out charts that explains what happened when weird things happen.

TMTanalyst

Handle: @TMTanalyst

Occupation: Tech/Media/Telecom hedge fund analyst

Why: As you'd expect, he Tweets all things TMT.

David Schawel

Handle: @DavidSchawel

Occupation: Fixed income portfolio manager

Why: Schawel is one of the few CFA charterholders on Twitter. He offers sharp insights into interest rates, inflation, and monetary policy.

Sallie Krawcheck

Handle: @SallieKrawcheck

Occupation: CEO of 85 Broads

Why: Krawcheck, who was once the most powerful woman on Wall Street, tweets about banks, regulation, women and UNC basketball.

Neil Barofsky

Handle: @neilbarofsky

Occupation: Former TARP Inspector General, author, professor

Why: He's on top of all regulatory matters and giving you Washington's take.

Howard Lindzon

Handle: @howardlindzon

Occupation: Co-founder of StockTwits

Why: He keeps the pulse of what a lot of traders are talking about.

Phil Pearlman

Handle: @ppearlman

Occupation: Former Executive editor of StockTwits, Interactive Edtior at Yahoo Finance

Why: A former hedge fund manager, Pearlman is super smart and tweets out his insights on investing.

PC Dunham

Handle: @pcdunham

Occupation: Energy trader

Why: Dunham adopted Twitter and he gets that he has to be consistant, witty and fast. Plus he's super smart about markets in general, not just energy.

Austan Goolsbee

Handle: @Austan_Goolsbee

Occupation: Professor of economics at U Chicago

Why: DC survivor and former Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers.

Nate Silver

Handle: @fivethirtyeight

Occupation: Editor, FiveThirtyEight

Why: Silver's known for being a political stat guy, but anyone could and should marvel at his accuracy. Plus he's a great poker player.

Enis Taner

Handle: @EnisTaner

Occupation: RiskReversal.com editor

Why: Great analysis on equities and macro situations.

Conor Sen

Handle: @conorsen

Occupation: Blogger, portfolio manager, self-proclaimed 'data junkie'

Why: Great stat guy -- population stats, retail... you name it.

J.C. Parets

Handle: @allstarcharts

Occupation: All Star Charts writer, president of Eagle Bay Capital

Why: He's a CMT, A Chartered Market Technician. In English that means he's your chart guy.

Dan Nathan

Handle: @RiskReversal

Occupation: RiskReversal.com editor, CNBC contributor

Why: Goldman/SAC Capital vet and options market whiz kid.

IvantheK

Handle: @IvanTheK

Occupation: Former investment banker. He may have been a trader.

Why: Always online, flooding Twitter with live puns about whatever's going on in finance, especially as covered by CNBC and Bloomberg

Joshua Brown

Handle: @ReformedBroker

Occupation: Financial advisor, blogger, and CNBC contributor

Why: Josh Brown's Twitter feed is funny and smart, like the man himself.

Yves Smith

Handle: @yvessmith

Occupation: Writer at Naked Capitalism

Why: An important part of the financial conversation online, especially covering topics like regulation, Occupy Wall Street and legal issues stemming from the financial crisis.

Interest Arb

Handle: @InterestArb

Occupation: Fixed Income arbitrage trader

Why: If he sees it in the market, you'll see it on his Twitter feed.

Mark Dow

Handle: @mark_dow

Occupation: Hedge fund manager/economist

Why: Mark Dow is an active trader who brings awesome global macro insights to Twitter. Sporting experience as an economist at both the U.S. Treasury Department and the International Monetary Fund, you won't want to miss what he has to say.

Meb Faber

Handle: @mebfaber

Occupation: Researcher and trader

Why: Knows tons about hte stock market in terms of valuations, dividends, asset allocation.

Aurelija Augulyte

Handle: @auaurelija

Occupation: Macro strategist that specialises in FX markets.

Why: Based out of Denmark, she's a great follow for Europe and currency news and developments.

@MarketPlunger

Handle: @MarketPlunger

Occupation: Trader

Why: Always on top of what's going on in markets, a great conversationalist, and will *toss you a Schlitz*.

The St. Louis Fed

Handle: @stlouisfed

Occupation: The official account of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Why: Far and away the best Tweeter of all the Feds, and you know how clutch that is.

barnejek

Handle: @barnejek

Occupation: Emerging markets strategist

Why: He's one of the smartest emerging market strategists out there.

dvolatility

Handle: @dvolatility

Occupation: Chief Blogger at http://DistressedVolatility.com

Why: Technical analysis on any and every asset class and lots of econ data. Very active on Twitter, keeps the conversation going

Justin Wolfers

Handle: @JustinWolfers

Occupation: Economist at the University of Michigan, Senior Fellow at Brookings

Why: Connects the academic stuff with real time data.

PIMCO

Handle: @PIMCO

Occupation: PIMCO the largest bond fund in the world

Why: Their tweets have moved markets.

Modelled Behaviour

Handle: @modeledbehavior

Occupation: Two economists, Karl Smith and Adam Ozimek, blogging and tweeting

Why: It's smart, but more importantly, these guys have a sense of humour.

Eric Jackson

Handle: @ericjackson

Occupation: Hedge fund manager, CEO of Iron Fire Capital

Why: Great insight on tech and China.

Brian M. Lucey

Handle: @brianmlucey

Occupation: Finance professor

Why: A great way to stay on top of what's going on in the U.K. and Ireland

Frederik Ducrozet

Handle: @fwred

Occupation: Senior economist for Credit Agricole

Why: He provides live commentary and analysis on events in the eurozone. Sometimes he'll tweet out his research notes.

Sam Stovall

Handle: @Stovall_SPCapIQ

Occupation: S&P Capital IQ's Chief Investment Strategist

Why: Seriously respected stock market historian.

Morally Bankrupt

Handle: @groditi

Occupation: Portfolio Manager at New River Investments

Why: He's good with all kinds of bonds...treasuries, munis, etc.

John Kiff

Handle: @kiffmeister

Occupation: He works for the International Monetary Fund

Why: MF expert with insights on all things the financial sector.

Ed Bradford

Handle: @Fullcarry

Occupation: Government bond trader

Why: He's a veteran in the industry.

Matt Busigin

Handle: @mbusigin

Occupation: Investor

Why: Self-described 'amateur economist and investor' but nothing about his knowledge is amateurish. Makes solid charts.

Economy Watch

Handle: @economywatch

Occupation: Singapore based econ site

Why: A pretty good imitation of an econ bot -- but still human enough to like.

Patrick Chovanec

Handle: @prchovanec

Occupation: Managing Director, Chief Strategist at Silvercrest Asset Management

Why: He's a former professor at Tsinghua University and has offered critical on the ground insight on China for years. He recently moved back to the U.S. but is still the go-to for analysis on China's economy.

Michael Kitces

Handle: @michaelkitces

Occupation: Financial adviser

Why: Well known name in the wealth advisor world, writes a blog called Nerds Eye View

Aswath Damodaran

Handle: @AswathDamodaran

Occupation: NYU Finance professor

Why: Professor Damodaran is known for his genius valuations. Catch some of that insight outside the classroom.

Jerry Khachoyan

Handle: @TheArmoTrader

Occupation: Full time trader/blogger

Why: On top of the most important breaking data and news with a little sports sprinkled in if you're into that.

ukarlewitz

Handle: @ukarlewitz

Occupation: Industry vet at UBS

Why: Tweets out a lot of charts and research.

Keith Kern

Handle: @stt2318

Occupation: Equity trader

Why: He says he uses his Twitter account as a trading diary and he's not kidding about that.

Mark Arbeter

Handle: @Arbeter_SPCapIQ

Occupation: S&P Capital IQ's chief technical strategist

Why: Tweets out charts and great insight on equities.

Megan Greene

Handle: @economistmeg

Occupation: Chief economist at Maverick Intelligence

Why: London-based with a deep knowledge or European economies. A senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.

Freddie Mac

Handle: @freddiemac

Occupation: Government mortgage agency

Why: Useful tweets on the housing market for anyone watching the U.S. economic recovery.

CJ Cyrus

Handle: @cbk_chi

Occupation: Trader

Why: If you like bonds, beer and (Chicago) sports, this guy's your man.

Francine McKenna

Handle: @retheauditors

Occupation: Accountant and writer

Why: Awesome on forensic accounting.

Stephen Baines

Handle: @spbaines

Occupation: Hedge fund manager

Why: Scottish money manager specializing in equities.

Zero Hedge

Handle: @zerohedge

Occupation: Blogger

Why: Zero Hedge writes on the darker, more conspiracy theory side of finance, but this Twitter account is super fast and never stops.

Fearlicious

Handle: @fearlicous

Occupation: Editor, The Contrarian Corner

Why: He's an in the pit bond trader in Chicago.

Nick Firoozye

Handle: @firoozye

Occupation: Eurozone fixed income strategiest at Nomura

Why: Nomura macro guru; finalist for Wolfson prize on best solution to breakup the Euro.

Steven Spencer

Handle: @sspencer_smb

Occupation: NYC based prop trader

Why: A good combination of taking the small picture of what's going on with day to day big story equity moves, and then putting it in context with the wider market.

Joseph Fahmy

Handle: @jfahmy

Occupation: Managing Director at Zor Capital LLC, an NYC based investment management firm.

Why: Fahmy's trading strategy marries fundamental analysis of equities with solid technical knowledge of the market and it shows on his Twitter feed.

Ralph Acampora

Handle: @Ralph_Acampora

Occupation: Teacher at the New York Institute of Finance

Why: If you're into technical analysis, this guys was one of the first to do it.

Bespoke Investment Group

Handle: @bespokeinvest

Occupation: Twitter feed for Bespoke Investment Group - Financial Research and Money Management.

Why: Research, charts, the whole nine yards.

Wu Tang Financial

Handle: @wu_tang_finance

Occupation: Trader

Why: Market commentary Tweeted out as if ODB himself were on the other end. If you're into Wu Tang (or laughing) you've got to follow this feed.

Adam Warner

Handle: @agwarner

Occupation: Options trader, writer for Schaeffers research

Why: Scared of volatility? This trader is always fixed on the VIX.

Bill Bishop

Handle: @niubi

Occupation: Writer of Sinocism, a newsletter on China

Why: Beijing based. Has his ear on the ground pulling out the news that really matters in China and putting it in English.

Howard Silverblatt

Handle: @hsilverb

Occupation: S&P Dow Jones Indices senior index analyst

Why: Silverblatt might be the authority on all things related to the S&P 500.

Value Walk

Handle: @valuewalk

Occupation: CEO of his website, Value Walk.

Why: Excellent hedge fund letter leaks.

Steve Collins

Handle: @TradeDesk_Steve

Occupation: Trader

Why: Fast on breaking headlines and London based, so you get a different point of view.

Morgan Stanley

Handle: @MorganStanley, @MS_Econ

Occupation: American banking giant

Why: For a bank, Morgan Stanley has a solid feed, and will tweet out plenty of news and views.

Dan Greenhaus

Handle: @DanBTIG

Occupation: Chief Global Strategist at BTIG

Why: Smart commentary on politics, economics, and sometimes some decent music.

Housing Wire

Handle: @housingwire

Occupation: A housing finance publication

Why: Keeping track of all the moving parts that make up the domesting housing market.

Ian Shepherdson

Handle: @IanShepherdson

Occupation: Chief Economist, Pantheon Macroeconomics

Why: An econ fact machine and Forbes contributor.

Ian Bremmer

Handle: @ianbremmer

Occupation: Political scientist

Why: Great commentary on all things markets and politics -- sometimes he writes poetry.

James Pethokoukis

Handle: @JimPethokoukis

Occupation: Blogger at American Enterprise Institute, CNBC contributor, and columnist.

Why: Pethokoukis always provides sharp commentary on the day's economic events.

Tadas Viskanta

Handle: @abnormalreturns

Occupation: Founder and editor of Abnormal Returns

Why: Abnormal returns is a smart 'forecast-free investment blog', and one of the oldest ones in the game.

Lorcan Roche Kelly

Handle: @LorcanRK

Occupation: Irish economist

Why: Huge chops on the Euro Zone and ECB, very funny.

Jonathan Krinsky

Handle: @jkrinskypga

Occupation: Technical Analyst at Miller Tabak

Why: Chart guru who sees patterns everyone needs to see.

Diane Swonk

Handle: @dianeswonk

Occupation: Chief Economist, Mesirow Financial

Why: A smart economist that does a solid job with media and attending cool events. Friends with Christine Lagarde.


Gustavo Baratta

Handle: @gusbaratta

Occupation: Trader of Italian government bonds

Why: Knows the crucial Italian bond market in and out and tweets it live.

Bureau of Labour Statistics

Handle: @BLS_gov

Occupation: The Bureau of Labour Statistics

Why: Your source for labour statistics, other than Business Insider

Cullen Roche

Handle: @cullenroche

Occupation: Investment advisor

Why: Cullen's blog has a lot of great insight... and he's funny.

Paul Theron

Handle: @paul_vestact

Occupation: CEO of Vestact, an equities and asset management firm

Why:



Markit Economics

Handle: @markiteconomics

Occupation: A feed for Markit Senior Economists

Why: Tons of insight on econ data from all over the world from a crack team of pros.

Erica Blomgren

Handle: @SEK_bonds

Occupation: Fixed Income Strategist at SEB

Why: No one else covers Scandanavian bonds like she does -- which means she's smart about bonds in general.

Eurostat

Handle: @EU_Eurostat

Occupation: The statistical office of the European Union

Why: Great source for Eurocrisis stats

Chris Williamson

Handle: @WilliamsonChris

Occupation: Chief Economist at Markit

Why: Markit is the firm that produces the world's PMI reports. He tweets some the best charts with side-by-side comparisons of econmoic indicators across international borders.

financial acrobat

Handle: @finansakrobat

Occupation: Financial consultant based in Norway

Why: We're pretty sure he doesn't sleep. Always tweeting about the hottest topic in the market.

Gabriel Sterne

Handle: @gabrielsterne

Occuaption: Economist, and analyst at Exotix

Why: Expert on sovereign debt in emerging and frontier markets, and a must follow during Cyprus crisis

Danny Blanchflower

Handle: @D_Blanchflower

Occupation: Economist/Dartmouth professor

Why: He's a former member of the Bank of England's MPC and very critical of the current UL government.

Toby Nangle

Handle: @toby_n

Occupation: Hedge fund manager

Why: London based, super smart, and an economist.

Jared Woodard

Handle: @condoroptions

Occupation: Options and volatility researcher

Why: Perfect if you want a side of philosophy (he has a Ph D.) with your options market know-how.

Paul Diggle

Handle: @pauldiggle

Occupation: Economist at Capital Economics

Why: Awesome on U.S. housing.

Reuters

Handle: @reuters

Reporters to follow: @pdacosta, @reutersbiz, @macroscope,
@ReutersJamie, @katyawachtel

Why: Reuters and its reporters are especially awesome with speed.

Bloomberg News

Handle: @BloombergNews

Reporters to follow: @tomkeene, @sruhle, @matt_levine @m_c_klein,

Why: Breaking market news and a top-notch opinion section

Financial Times

Handle: @FinancialTimes

Reporters to follow: @izakaminska, @cardiffgarcia @chrisadamsmarkets @ericgplatt

Why: A great deep dive into markets. The FT Alphaville blog's shrewd analysis is a must read for anyone following markets.

WSJ

Handle: @WSJ

Reporters to follow: @aaronlucchetti, @PreetaTweets

Why: It's the financial paper of record.

Politico

Handle: @politico

Reporters to follow: @morningmoneyben

Why: Get the intersection between Wall Street and Washington here.

CNBC

Handle: @CNBC

Reporters to follow: @ScottWapnerCNBC, @KateKellyCNBC, @EamonJavers, @DavidFaber, @carney, @carlquintanilla, @diana_olick

Why: Breaking news and some big personalities

