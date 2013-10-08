The 106 Finance People You Have To Follow On Twitter

It’s finally happened. Twitter has become a serious tool in the world of finance and financial news.
This spring, even Bloomberg embraced select accounts on its terminals, signaling that its high speed, super short communication wasn’t just for media-types, comedians, and Kim Kardashian.
Folks have been using Twitter to talk about finance for a long time, of course, but what’s changed since the last time we did this year is there’s been a surge of no-nonsense industry practitioners using the service.
Business Insider has compiled a list of the best of financial Tweeters for you to use. These are people we follow all day, and if you’re going to get serious about using this awesome tool, you should follow them too.
Some of them you’ll definitely recognise from financial media, other are completely anonymous (as you can see by their avatars).
Handle: @sebastiengaly
Occupation: Senior currency strategist at Societe Generale
Why: He's extremely sharp. He keeps important conversations going on Twitter with great questions. But he'll also raise doubt on Tweets.
Handle: @kitjuckes
Occupation: Head of FX Strategy at Societe Generale, based in London
Why: He's one of the highest level strategists at SocGen, but he's also really informal and casual over Tweeter. He engages other finance folks on Twitter and keeps the conversation going.
Handle: @Pawelmorski
Occupation: Veteran fund manager
Why: He dominates Twitter when it comes to emerging markets and currencies.
Handle: @interfluidity
Occupation: Private investor
Why: He's a genius who has tremendous insights on how economics and finance really work.
Handle: @BondVigilantes
Occupation: M&G's retail bond team
Why: Their Tweets are usually incredibly detailed monitoring of the European bond market.
Handle: @Lavorgnanomics
Occupation: Managing Director and Chief US Economist at Deutsche Bank
Why: He tweets instant reactions to all of the high-frequency economic data. He also tweets out Deutsche Bank research. Very handy.
Handle: @TFMkts
Occupation: Founder of TF Market Advisors
Why: He follows the bond market like a hawk.
Handle: @John_Hempton
Occupation: Hedge fund manager
Why: He has great insight on what businesses work, what businesses don't, and how the market and its actors will get it wrong.
Handle: @Davidein
Occupation: CEO of Greenlight Capital
Why: The closely-followed billionaire doesn't ever Tweet about his hedge fund, but he does live Tweet from poker tournaments and that's pretty cool.
Handle: @pkedrosky
Occupation: Venture capitalist, entrepreneur, Bloomberg contributor
Why: Besides being a smart investor, this guy has a great eye for stories that will make you laugh.
Handle: @GoldmanSachs
Occupation: Bank
Why: The investment banking giant has finally opened up to the Twittersphere and they're really good at it. They've Tweeted out great pictures, including Lloyd Blankfein in dad jeans, and they've taken some funny swipes at certain news publications.
Twitter: @Carl_C_Icahn
Occupation: Billionaire investor/ chairman of Icahn Enterprises
Why: He made Apple's market cap increase by $US17 billion with just two Tweets.
Handle: @EddyElfenbein
Occupation: Blogger/investor
Why: Elfenbein has smart, simple, direct commentary on stocks.
Handle: @ritholtz
Occupation: Author, columnist, stock analyst, and frequent Bloomberg guest
Why: Witty, sardonic commentary on markets and the financial industry.
Handle: @TMTanalyst
Occupation: Tech/Media/Telecom hedge fund analyst
Why: As you'd expect, he Tweets all things TMT.
Handle: @DavidSchawel
Occupation: Fixed income portfolio manager
Why: Schawel is one of the few CFA charterholders on Twitter. He offers sharp insights into interest rates, inflation, and monetary policy.
Handle: @SallieKrawcheck
Occupation: CEO of 85 Broads
Why: Krawcheck, who was once the most powerful woman on Wall Street, tweets about banks, regulation, women and UNC basketball.
Handle: @neilbarofsky
Occupation: Former TARP Inspector General, author, professor
Why: He's on top of all regulatory matters and giving you Washington's take.
Handle: @howardlindzon
Occupation: Co-founder of StockTwits
Why: He keeps the pulse of what a lot of traders are talking about.
Handle: @ppearlman
Occupation: Former Executive editor of StockTwits, Interactive Edtior at Yahoo Finance
Why: A former hedge fund manager, Pearlman is super smart and tweets out his insights on investing.
Handle: @pcdunham
Occupation: Energy trader
Why: Dunham adopted Twitter and he gets that he has to be consistant, witty and fast. Plus he's super smart about markets in general, not just energy.
Handle: @Austan_Goolsbee
Occupation: Professor of economics at U Chicago
Why: DC survivor and former Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers.
Handle: @fivethirtyeight
Occupation: Editor, FiveThirtyEight
Why: Silver's known for being a political stat guy, but anyone could and should marvel at his accuracy. Plus he's a great poker player.
Handle: @EnisTaner
Occupation: RiskReversal.com editor
Why: Great analysis on equities and macro situations.
Handle: @conorsen
Occupation: Blogger, portfolio manager, self-proclaimed 'data junkie'
Why: Great stat guy -- population stats, retail... you name it.
Handle: @allstarcharts
Occupation: All Star Charts writer, president of Eagle Bay Capital
Why: He's a CMT, A Chartered Market Technician. In English that means he's your chart guy.
Handle: @RiskReversal
Occupation: RiskReversal.com editor, CNBC contributor
Why: Goldman/SAC Capital vet and options market whiz kid.
Handle: @IvanTheK
Occupation: Former investment banker. He may have been a trader.
Why: Always online, flooding Twitter with live puns about whatever's going on in finance, especially as covered by CNBC and Bloomberg
Handle: @ReformedBroker
Occupation: Financial advisor, blogger, and CNBC contributor
Why: Josh Brown's Twitter feed is funny and smart, like the man himself.
Handle: @yvessmith
Occupation: Writer at Naked Capitalism
Why: An important part of the financial conversation online, especially covering topics like regulation, Occupy Wall Street and legal issues stemming from the financial crisis.
Handle: @InterestArb
Occupation: Fixed Income arbitrage trader
Why: If he sees it in the market, you'll see it on his Twitter feed.
Handle: @mark_dow
Occupation: Hedge fund manager/economist
Why: Mark Dow is an active trader who brings awesome global macro insights to Twitter. Sporting experience as an economist at both the U.S. Treasury Department and the International Monetary Fund, you won't want to miss what he has to say.
Handle: @mebfaber
Occupation: Researcher and trader
Why: Knows tons about hte stock market in terms of valuations, dividends, asset allocation.
Handle: @auaurelija
Occupation: Macro strategist that specialises in FX markets.
Why: Based out of Denmark, she's a great follow for Europe and currency news and developments.
Handle: @MarketPlunger
Occupation: Trader
Why: Always on top of what's going on in markets, a great conversationalist, and will *toss you a Schlitz*.
Handle: @stlouisfed
Occupation: The official account of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
Why: Far and away the best Tweeter of all the Feds, and you know how clutch that is.
Handle: @barnejek
Occupation: Emerging markets strategist
Why: He's one of the smartest emerging market strategists out there.
Handle: @dvolatility
Occupation: Chief Blogger at http://DistressedVolatility.com
Why: Technical analysis on any and every asset class and lots of econ data. Very active on Twitter, keeps the conversation going
Handle: @JustinWolfers
Occupation: Economist at the University of Michigan, Senior Fellow at Brookings
Why: Connects the academic stuff with real time data.
Handle: @PIMCO
Occupation: PIMCO the largest bond fund in the world
Why: Their tweets have moved markets.
Handle: @modeledbehavior
Occupation: Two economists, Karl Smith and Adam Ozimek, blogging and tweeting
Why: It's smart, but more importantly, these guys have a sense of humour.
Handle: @ericjackson
Occupation: Hedge fund manager, CEO of Iron Fire Capital
Why: Great insight on tech and China.
Handle: @brianmlucey
Occupation: Finance professor
Why: A great way to stay on top of what's going on in the U.K. and Ireland
Handle: @fwred
Occupation: Senior economist for Credit Agricole
Why: He provides live commentary and analysis on events in the eurozone. Sometimes he'll tweet out his research notes.
Handle: @Stovall_SPCapIQ
Occupation: S&P Capital IQ's Chief Investment Strategist
Why: Seriously respected stock market historian.
Handle: @groditi
Occupation: Portfolio Manager at New River Investments
Why: He's good with all kinds of bonds...treasuries, munis, etc.
Handle: @kiffmeister
Occupation: He works for the International Monetary Fund
Why: MF expert with insights on all things the financial sector.
Handle: @mbusigin
Occupation: Investor
Why: Self-described 'amateur economist and investor' but nothing about his knowledge is amateurish. Makes solid charts.
Handle: @economywatch
Occupation: Singapore based econ site
Why: A pretty good imitation of an econ bot -- but still human enough to like.
Handle: @prchovanec
Occupation: Managing Director, Chief Strategist at Silvercrest Asset Management
Why: He's a former professor at Tsinghua University and has offered critical on the ground insight on China for years. He recently moved back to the U.S. but is still the go-to for analysis on China's economy.
Handle: @michaelkitces
Occupation: Financial adviser
Why: Well known name in the wealth advisor world, writes a blog called Nerds Eye View
Handle: @AswathDamodaran
Occupation: NYU Finance professor
Why: Professor Damodaran is known for his genius valuations. Catch some of that insight outside the classroom.
Handle: @TheArmoTrader
Occupation: Full time trader/blogger
Why: On top of the most important breaking data and news with a little sports sprinkled in if you're into that.
Handle: @stt2318
Occupation: Equity trader
Why: He says he uses his Twitter account as a trading diary and he's not kidding about that.
Handle: @Arbeter_SPCapIQ
Occupation: S&P Capital IQ's chief technical strategist
Why: Tweets out charts and great insight on equities.
Handle: @economistmeg
Occupation: Chief economist at Maverick Intelligence
Why: London-based with a deep knowledge or European economies. A senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.
Handle: @freddiemac
Occupation: Government mortgage agency
Why: Useful tweets on the housing market for anyone watching the U.S. economic recovery.
Handle: @cbk_chi
Occupation: Trader
Why: If you like bonds, beer and (Chicago) sports, this guy's your man.
Handle: @spbaines
Occupation: Hedge fund manager
Why: Scottish money manager specializing in equities.
Handle: @zerohedge
Occupation: Blogger
Why: Zero Hedge writes on the darker, more conspiracy theory side of finance, but this Twitter account is super fast and never stops.
Handle: @fearlicous
Occupation: Editor, The Contrarian Corner
Why: He's an in the pit bond trader in Chicago.
Handle: @firoozye
Occupation: Eurozone fixed income strategiest at Nomura
Why: Nomura macro guru; finalist for Wolfson prize on best solution to breakup the Euro.
Handle: @sspencer_smb
Occupation: NYC based prop trader
Why: A good combination of taking the small picture of what's going on with day to day big story equity moves, and then putting it in context with the wider market.
Handle: @jfahmy
Occupation: Managing Director at Zor Capital LLC, an NYC based investment management firm.
Why: Fahmy's trading strategy marries fundamental analysis of equities with solid technical knowledge of the market and it shows on his Twitter feed.
Handle: @Ralph_Acampora
Occupation: Teacher at the New York Institute of Finance
Why: If you're into technical analysis, this guys was one of the first to do it.
Handle: @bespokeinvest
Occupation: Twitter feed for Bespoke Investment Group - Financial Research and Money Management.
Why: Research, charts, the whole nine yards.
Handle: @wu_tang_finance
Occupation: Trader
Why: Market commentary Tweeted out as if ODB himself were on the other end. If you're into Wu Tang (or laughing) you've got to follow this feed.
Handle: @agwarner
Occupation: Options trader, writer for Schaeffers research
Why: Scared of volatility? This trader is always fixed on the VIX.
Handle: @niubi
Occupation: Writer of Sinocism, a newsletter on China
Why: Beijing based. Has his ear on the ground pulling out the news that really matters in China and putting it in English.
Handle: @hsilverb
Occupation: S&P Dow Jones Indices senior index analyst
Why: Silverblatt might be the authority on all things related to the S&P 500.
Handle: @valuewalk
Occupation: CEO of his website, Value Walk.
Why: Excellent hedge fund letter leaks.
Handle: @TradeDesk_Steve
Occupation: Trader
Why: Fast on breaking headlines and London based, so you get a different point of view.
Handle: @MorganStanley, @MS_Econ
Occupation: American banking giant
Why: For a bank, Morgan Stanley has a solid feed, and will tweet out plenty of news and views.
Handle: @DanBTIG
Occupation: Chief Global Strategist at BTIG
Why: Smart commentary on politics, economics, and sometimes some decent music.
Handle: @housingwire
Occupation: A housing finance publication
Why: Keeping track of all the moving parts that make up the domesting housing market.
Handle: @IanShepherdson
Occupation: Chief Economist, Pantheon Macroeconomics
Why: An econ fact machine and Forbes contributor.
Handle: @ianbremmer
Occupation: Political scientist
Why: Great commentary on all things markets and politics -- sometimes he writes poetry.
Handle: @JimPethokoukis
Occupation: Blogger at American Enterprise Institute, CNBC contributor, and columnist.
Why: Pethokoukis always provides sharp commentary on the day's economic events.
Handle: @abnormalreturns
Occupation: Founder and editor of Abnormal Returns
Why: Abnormal returns is a smart 'forecast-free investment blog', and one of the oldest ones in the game.
Handle: @jkrinskypga
Occupation: Technical Analyst at Miller Tabak
Why: Chart guru who sees patterns everyone needs to see.
Handle: @dianeswonk
Occupation: Chief Economist, Mesirow Financial
Why: A smart economist that does a solid job with media and attending cool events. Friends with Christine Lagarde.
Handle: @gusbaratta
Occupation: Trader of Italian government bonds
Why: Knows the crucial Italian bond market in and out and tweets it live.
Handle: @BLS_gov
Occupation: The Bureau of Labour Statistics
Why: Your source for labour statistics, other than Business Insider
Handle: @cullenroche
Occupation: Investment advisor
Why: Cullen's blog has a lot of great insight... and he's funny.
Handle: @markiteconomics
Occupation: A feed for Markit Senior Economists
Why: Tons of insight on econ data from all over the world from a crack team of pros.
Handle: @SEK_bonds
Occupation: Fixed Income Strategist at SEB
Why: No one else covers Scandanavian bonds like she does -- which means she's smart about bonds in general.
Handle: @EU_Eurostat
Occupation: The statistical office of the European Union
Why: Great source for Eurocrisis stats
Handle: @WilliamsonChris
Occupation: Chief Economist at Markit
Why: Markit is the firm that produces the world's PMI reports. He tweets some the best charts with side-by-side comparisons of econmoic indicators across international borders.
Handle: @finansakrobat
Occupation: Financial consultant based in Norway
Why: We're pretty sure he doesn't sleep. Always tweeting about the hottest topic in the market.
Handle: @gabrielsterne
Occuaption: Economist, and analyst at Exotix
Why: Expert on sovereign debt in emerging and frontier markets, and a must follow during Cyprus crisis
Handle: @D_Blanchflower
Occupation: Economist/Dartmouth professor
Why: He's a former member of the Bank of England's MPC and very critical of the current UL government.
Handle: @condoroptions
Occupation: Options and volatility researcher
Why: Perfect if you want a side of philosophy (he has a Ph D.) with your options market know-how.
Handle: @reuters
Reporters to follow: @pdacosta, @reutersbiz, @macroscope,
@ReutersJamie, @katyawachtel
Why: Reuters and its reporters are especially awesome with speed.
Handle: @BloombergNews
Reporters to follow: @tomkeene, @sruhle, @matt_levine @m_c_klein,
Why: Breaking market news and a top-notch opinion section
Handle: @FinancialTimes
Reporters to follow: @izakaminska, @cardiffgarcia @chrisadamsmarkets @ericgplatt
Why: A great deep dive into markets. The FT Alphaville blog's shrewd analysis is a must read for anyone following markets.
Handle: @WSJ
Reporters to follow: @aaronlucchetti, @PreetaTweets
Why: It's the financial paper of record.
Handle: @politico
Reporters to follow: @morningmoneyben
Why: Get the intersection between Wall Street and Washington here.
Handle: @CNBC
Reporters to follow: @ScottWapnerCNBC, @KateKellyCNBC, @EamonJavers, @DavidFaber, @carney, @carlquintanilla, @diana_olick
Why: Breaking news and some big personalities
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.