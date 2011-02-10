BALLERS: 23 Finance Millionaires Who Threw Their Fortunes Into Sports Teams

Fantasy sports is a multi-billion-dollar industry that allows everyday folks the opportunity “own” their sports teams.



But for these financial titans, it’s not a fantasy. They’ve made so much money as bankers, fund managers, and venture capitalists that they can now afford to live the dream for real.

See the list of financier sports owners >

Also, owning a professional sports franchise is the ultimate status symbol. And in a world where the one with most toys wins, toys don’t get much bigger than your own ball club.

(Plus, there’s a whole lot more fame involved owning the St. Louis Cardinals than being Chairman of an Ohio-based private investment firm.)

But in order for these owners to keep their toys, they’ve got to perform on and off the field. That’s why it doesn’t hurt that these guys know how to manage money, which is key to success in any sport (or business).

Alas, not everyone on this list has been so shrewd. That’s why one of its members (Tom Hicks) had to surrender a teams to another (John Henry.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.