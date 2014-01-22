A Self-Described 'Finance Nerd' Was Crowned Miss New York USA This Weekend

Self-described “finance nerd” Candace Kendall was crowned Miss New York USA 2014 this weekend.

The brunette model beat 177 other women for the crown at the Performing Arts Center in Purchase, New York.

For the pageant, Kendall graced the runway wearing a stunning off the shoulder red gown.

According to her Twitter page, she holds degrees in finance and accounting. She held the Miss Teen New York USA title back in 2006.

This June, Kendall will compete against 50 other women at the Miss USA pageant, which will be held at Donald Trump’s Doral Golf Resort and Spa in Florida.

Trump is the owner of the Miss Universe Organisation, which hosts the Miss USA pageant.

The current Miss USA, Erin Brady, was an accountant based in Connecticut before she won.

