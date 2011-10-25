10 Things You Can Tell About A Finance Guy By Looking At Him On The Morning Train

Photo: www.flickr.com

One of many great details in the Michael Lewis book about the financial crisis, The Big Short, is a passage on the observations of former FrontPoint head trader Danny Moses.Moses, described as the small-picture guy on Steve Eisman’s team, claimed he could tell a lot about a guy just by looking at him.



The best place to study Wall Street people was on the morning commute from Connecticut. Moses estimated that 95% of the people on his morning Metro North train worked on Wall Street.

Just by looking at them, he said, he could tell at a glance what their jobs were and where they worked.

[The following text is excerpted from The Big Short.]

