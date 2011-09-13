Finance Guy In London Explains How To Order Cocaine From A Restaurant

Despite the volatile global economy, one business is booming in London’s financial district — cocaine dealers.



That’s what a recovering drug and alcohol addict, who once said he couldn’t stop his habit of “shoving my six figure bonuses up my nose,” told the Guardian.

“It is absolutely rife in the City,” the two-years sober finance professional not named “Daniel” told the paper.

“The cocaine dealers have not gone out of business because I’ve stopped,” he said.

Daniel referenced 15 to 20 bars that he did not name in Square Mile where patrons could easily order cocaine.

He explains how it’s done:

People ask for certain bottles of vintage wine that aren’t advertised on the menu. It’s like a secret code for ordering cocaine from the bar staff.

Then, the restaurant expenses the cocaine as a bottle of wine.

So London bankers score 6-figure bonuses and a comped cocaine addiction.

Apparently they need it. They’re suffering right now in the down economy.

“There’s no doubt the City has a sizeable and growing addiction problem – and the current market turmoil isn’t helping. But addiction isn’t restricted to a specific industry. It’s an illness that’s part of human nature and pops up everywhere,” Daniel said.

Daniel’s counselor Richard Kingdon, a 42-year-old former football hooligan and recovering drug and alcohol addict, tells the Guardian that amid massive bank layoffs and the global market turmoil, record numbers of City workers in London are seeking treatment for their drug and alcohol addiction.

