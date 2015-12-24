Finance executives reveal their No. 1 priority for 2016

CFO Insider is a weekly newsletter from Business Insider that delivers the top news and commentary for chief financial officers and other finance experts.

CFOs reveal their top issues for 2016 (CFO.com)

A Protiviti survey of 650 CFOs and other finance professionals found that finance execs’ top priority for 2016 will be margin and earnings performance, reports CFO.com. “With the modest economic recovery of the past few years, finance functions are preparing the enterprise for challenges that could materialise at any time by working to preserve margins and by sustaining a strong focus on working capital management,” said a Protiviti managing director in a release. CFOs

will also focus on cybersecurity, strategic planning, periodic forecasting, and budgeting.

Meet the 3 superstar bankers Goldman Sachs just added to its inner circle (Business Insider)

On Monday, Goldman Sachs announced in a memo, seen by Business Insider, that Gregg Lemkau, Marc Nachmann, and Jim Esposito would be joining the firm’s management committee. It is a prestigious reward for rising stars within the firm. They will be joining the likes of CFO Harvey Schwartz, CIO Marty Chavez, and CEO Lloyd Blankfein on the committee.

Wells Fargo presents 9 charts that defined markets and the economy in 2015 (Business Insider)

It was a big year for the market, both in the US and abroad. Wells Fargo analysts shared some of their favourite charts showing the economic and financial trends that shaped 2015. They highlight the stagnate US quit rate, high deflation risk, the strong dollar, and more.

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey doesn’t have a desk at either company (The Wall Street Journal)

Dorsey often works up to 18 hours a day, but he doesn’t have an office or a desk at Twitter or Square, according to The Wall Street Journal. His schedule is intense. He splits his time between both companies (they are a block apart in San Francisco) and holds five-hour meetings with each of his executive teams on Mondays. How does he deal with the stress? He wakes up at 5 a.m. every morning to meditate for a half an hour.

Executives share their 2016 New Year’s resolutions (Business Insider)

What do you plan to accomplish next year? Business Insider asked 31 highly successful people about their goals for 2016 and got a range of answers. Etsy’s CEO Chad Dickerson plans to learn to speak Korean; Dell CMO Karen Quintos wants to champion women in business; and Papa John’s Pizza CEO John Schnatter hopes to get back in shape. Other common themes included stepping back and practicing gratitude.

