Bill Ackman is about to face off against Europe's biggest activist investor on the tennis court in the first-ever 'Finance Cup'

Photo courtesy of Tom Newton Bill Ackman, the founder and CEO of $US19 billion Pershing Square Capital.

While Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer prepare for a semifinals at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, Wall Street’s biggest hitters are gearing up for the first annual “Finance Cup” on Saturday.

The Finance Cup will match up Team Wall Street against Team Europe with some of the best players in the financial community in Europe making the trip just for the occasion.

The Finance Cup was co-organised by London-based portfolio manager David Anvig and New York-based investment banker Jeff Appel.

Appel, affectionately known as the “Mayor of New York Tennis,” has been credited with helping young tennis players land jobs on Wall Street. He’s also credited for bringing hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital, back into tennis world.

One of the highly anticipated events will be the doubles match between two of the biggest names in activist investing. Ackman’s doubles team will go up against Europe’s activist investors, Christer Gardell of Cevian Capital, and his partner.

There will be a number of former pros who now work in finance playing in the tournament, including Mario Ancic, Amer Delic, Scott Oudesema, and Brendan Evans.

The event will take place at the New York Athletic Club’s tennis courts in Pelham at noon on Saturday.

Next year’s tournament will take place in London.

Here are the rosters:

Team Wall Street: +45 years old

Richey Reneberg (51): He’s a partner and head of investor relations at Taconic Capital. Reinberg is a former #1 ranked doubles player in the world and a previous US and Australian Open winner. He was ranked as high as #20 in singles.

He’s a partner and head of investor relations at Taconic Capital. Reinberg is a former #1 ranked doubles player in the world and a previous US and Australian Open winner. He was ranked as high as #20 in singles. John Ross (51): He’s a managing partner at Fidus Partners, a boutique M&A advisor. He played at Southern Methodist University where he was a three-time All-American. He played in the Junior Davis Cup and was ranked #1 in US for 18 year-olds. He was also a finalist at the Wimbledon junior doubles. He had an ATP ranking as high as #92.

He’s a managing partner at Fidus Partners, a boutique M&A advisor. He played at Southern Methodist University where he was a three-time All-American. He played in the Junior Davis Cup and was ranked #1 in US for 18 year-olds. He was also a finalist at the Wimbledon junior doubles. He had an ATP ranking as high as #92. Steve Hentschel (48): He’s the founder and CEO of Hentschel & Company, a boutique investment bank. At Princeton, he captained the team and was an All Ivy player who ranked #16 NCAA in singles.

He’s the founder and CEO of Hentschel & Company, a boutique investment bank. At Princeton, he captained the team and was an All Ivy player who ranked #16 NCAA in singles. Jeffrey Appel (captain): Appel is a senior managing director at Broadband Capital, a merchant bank. He recently ranked #12 in USA in 45s singles, and #1 in East singles. He captained the 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013 Eastern National Team that won USTA National Open Level Championships.

Appel is a senior managing director at Broadband Capital, a merchant bank. He recently ranked #12 in USA in 45s singles, and #1 in East singles. He captained the 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013 Eastern National Team that won USTA National Open Level Championships. Pablo Salame (49): He’s the co-head of global securities at Goldman Sachs and chairman of the partnership committee. He played for Brown University. He was a Junior French Open player. He lived at the Bollettieri Academy as a kid.

He’s the co-head of global securities at Goldman Sachs and chairman of the partnership committee. He played for Brown University. He was a Junior French Open player. He lived at the Bollettieri Academy as a kid. Walter Dolhare (49): He’s the head of the markets division at Wells Fargo Securities. He had an ATP ranking of #708 in singles and #596 in doubles. He played #1 for Notre Dame and was ranked #2 as a junior in Argentina.

He’s the head of the markets division at Wells Fargo Securities. He had an ATP ranking of #708 in singles and #596 in doubles. He played #1 for Notre Dame and was ranked #2 as a junior in Argentina. Bill Ackman, cocaptain (49): He’s the founder of $US19 billion Pershing Square Capital Management. He played tennis in high school. He recently returned to the tennis world and has won a number of tournaments in the Wall Street tennis community.

Team Wall Street: +35-45 years old

Kunj Majmudar (37): He works for Seven Bridges Advisors. He played #1 singles and #1 doubles at Harvard with James Blake. He was ranked #1 NCAA doubles with James Blake.

He works for Seven Bridges Advisors. He played #1 singles and #1 doubles at Harvard with James Blake. He was ranked #1 NCAA doubles with James Blake. Thomas Blake (39): He works for Jaffe Tilchin Investment Partners. He had an ATP ranking of #264. He played #1 for Harvard.

He works for Jaffe Tilchin Investment Partners. He had an ATP ranking of #264. He played #1 for Harvard. Kyle Kliegerman (36): He’s a partner at Taconic Capital and head of the equity portfolio. He played #1 at Princeton, and had an ATP ranking of # 1272 in singles and #588 in doubles.

He’s a partner at Taconic Capital and head of the equity portfolio. He played #1 at Princeton, and had an ATP ranking of # 1272 in singles and #588 in doubles. John Pastel (38): Pastel is a senior institutional salesman at Alliance Bernstein. He played Division I tennis and was an All-American for Davidson. He had an ATP ranking of #718.

Pastel is a senior institutional salesman at Alliance Bernstein. He played Division I tennis and was an All-American for Davidson. He had an ATP ranking of #718. Jose Blanco-Sanchez (41): He works at Dorset Energy/DM Knott Partners. He played #1 for VCU. He had an ATP ranking of #669. He was also a top ranked junior in Spain.

He works at Dorset Energy/DM Knott Partners. He played #1 for VCU. He had an ATP ranking of #669. He was also a top ranked junior in Spain. Rob Pohly (44): He’s the founder of $US6 billion Samlyn Capital. He played #1 for Yale.

Team Wall Street: -35 years old

Amer Delic (33): He works for Meritage Capital. He had an ATP ranking of #60 in singles and #70 in doubles. He’s the current Davis Cup Captain for Bosnia. He won a doubles match this year against Hungary. He played #1 NCAA singles for Illinois.

He works for Meritage Capital. He had an ATP ranking of #60 in singles and #70 in doubles. He’s the current Davis Cup Captain for Bosnia. He won a doubles match this year against Hungary. He played #1 NCAA singles for Illinois. Mario Ancic (31): He graduated from Columbia Law School and is now at Credit Suisse’s investment banking division in the leveraged finance group. He had an ATP ranking of #7 in the world. He was a semi-finalist at Wimbledon, and a quarter-finalist at all four grand slam tournaments. He had a win against Roger Federer.

He graduated from Columbia Law School and is now at Credit Suisse’s investment banking division in the leveraged finance group. He had an ATP ranking of #7 in the world. He was a semi-finalist at Wimbledon, and a quarter-finalist at all four grand slam tournaments. He had a win against Roger Federer. Brendan Evans (29): He works for Goldman, Sachs in the leveraged finance group. He turned pro at 18. He was ranked #2 in world junior in singles and #1 in doubles. He had an ATP ranking of #117 in singles and #119 doubles. He won three junior grand slam doubles tournaments with Scott Oudsema.

He works for Goldman, Sachs in the leveraged finance group. He turned pro at 18. He was ranked #2 in world junior in singles and #1 in doubles. He had an ATP ranking of #117 in singles and #119 doubles. He won three junior grand slam doubles tournaments with Scott Oudsema. Scott Oudsema (29): He’s a private equity associate at Mid-Ocean Partners. He turned pro at 18 after winning four Junior grand slams in doubles with Evans. He was ranked #1 in junior doubles with Evans. In singles, he had an ATP ranking of #255.

He’s a private equity associate at Mid-Ocean Partners. He turned pro at 18 after winning four Junior grand slams in doubles with Evans. He was ranked #1 in junior doubles with Evans. In singles, he had an ATP ranking of #255. Jason Pinsky (28): He’s a portfolio manager at Nema Capital. He was #1 in US in juniors at one point. He played #1 at the University of Pennsylvania.

He’s a portfolio manager at Nema Capital. He was #1 in US in juniors at one point. He played #1 at the University of Pennsylvania. Marc Powers (24): He’s an analyst at Samlyn Capital. He played #1 at Yale all four years. He was rookie of year and player of year in the Ivy League the same year.

Team Europe: +45 years old

Zubin Irani (46): He’s a partner at Westbrook Partners and former partner at Goldman Sachs. He was ranked in the top 30 in the world as a junior. He played #1 for Cornell.

He’s a partner at Westbrook Partners and former partner at Goldman Sachs. He was ranked in the top 30 in the world as a junior. He played #1 for Cornell. Alfredo Caturano (46): He’s a managing director at JP Morgan. He was an Italian Junior Doubles Champion for 18 year olds.

He’s a managing director at JP Morgan. He was an Italian Junior Doubles Champion for 18 year olds. Christer Gardell, cocaptain (55): He’s the founder of Cevian Capital, a $US15 billion activist hedge fund. He won a bronze medal at the European Tennis Championships in doubles for +55.

He’s the founder of Cevian Capital, a $US15 billion activist hedge fund. He won a bronze medal at the European Tennis Championships in doubles for +55. Luc Pajot (51): He’s the co-founder of Brevan Howard, Europe’s largest hedge fund. He ranked #81 in the world last year in the +50 age category.

He’s the co-founder of Brevan Howard, Europe’s largest hedge fund. He ranked #81 in the world last year in the +50 age category. Jan Olsson (55): He’s the CEO of Deutsche Bank Nordics. He played college tennis at Pomona College

Team Europe 45-45 years old

Tobias Hildebrand (40): He’s the head of HSBC Private Banking in the Nordics. He had an ATP ranking of #427 in singles. He was in the top #250 in doubles.

He’s the head of HSBC Private Banking in the Nordics. He had an ATP ranking of #427 in singles. He was in the top #250 in doubles. Oliver Freelove (38): He works for Marex Spectron. He had an ATP ranking of #53 in singles and was top #250 in doubles. He played for the University of Illinois and was ranked #4 in NCAA in singles.

He works for Marex Spectron. He had an ATP ranking of #53 in singles and was top #250 in doubles. He played for the University of Illinois and was ranked #4 in NCAA in singles. James Reynolds (40): He’s a managing director at Goldman Sachs.

He’s a managing director at Goldman Sachs. Thierry Lucas (44): He’s the founder at Portland Hill Capital and former head trader at Eton Park Europe. He was a top French national junior player. He played in Futures tournaments. He won the silver medal at the Portuguese National Championship in the +40 years old category 2 years ago.

Team Europe -35 years old

Ludovic Walter (32): He’s an associate at Cohen Partners. He had an ATP ranking of #279 in singles. He played #1 for Duke and was ranked #2 in the NCAA in singles.

He’s an associate at Cohen Partners. He had an ATP ranking of #279 in singles. He played #1 for Duke and was ranked #2 in the NCAA in singles. Alexander Hartman (35): He’s worked at Goldman Sachs in M&A and Altor Equity Partners. He had an ATP ranking of #390 in singles. He was ranked #6 in singles in the NCAA. He played #1 for Ole Miss.

He’s worked at Goldman Sachs in M&A and Altor Equity Partners. He had an ATP ranking of #390 in singles. He was ranked #6 in singles in the NCAA. He played #1 for Ole Miss. Luis Rattenhuber (28): He’s worked at Goldman Sachs as an M&A analyst. He just started at Harvard Business School. He won a Futures-level tournament in doubles.

He’s worked at Goldman Sachs as an M&A analyst. He just started at Harvard Business School. He won a Futures-level tournament in doubles. Luben Pampoulov (34): He’s the cofounder of GSV Asset Management. He had an ATP ranking of #392 in singles. He played #1 for UCLA and won the NCAA championships team event for UCLA.

He’s the cofounder of GSV Asset Management. He had an ATP ranking of #392 in singles. He played #1 for UCLA and won the NCAA championships team event for UCLA. David Anving, captain (33): He’s a partner at family office Global Asset Capital in London. He was the captain of the tennis team at the University of Michigan.

Here’s the schedule for the matches (There will be three doubles matches in three age categories — 45+, 35-45, and 35 and under):

Round 1: Ct 1. Amer Delic/Mario Ancic — Ludovic Walter/Alexander Hartman Ct 2. John Ross/Steve Hentschel – Zubin Irani/Alfredo Caturano Ct 3. Kunj Majmudar/Thomas Blake – Tobias Hildebrand/Oliver Freelove Round 2: Ct 1.. Brendan Evans/Scott Oudsema – Luis Rattenhuber/David Anving Ct 2. Jeffrey Appel/Pablo Salame – Christer Gardell/Jan Olsson Ct 3. Jon Pastel/Jose Blanco-Sanchez — James Reynolds/Thierry Lucas Round 3: Ct 1. Walter Dohare/Bill Ackman — Zubin Irani/Christer Gardell Ct 2. Kunj Majmudar/Rob Pohly – Oliver Freelove/James Reynolds Ct 3. Amer Delic/Jason Pinsky – Ludovic Walter/Luis Rattenhuber

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.