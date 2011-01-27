Finance Board Seizes Nassau County

Photo: AP

A New York State oversight board has taken control of Nassau County’s finances. Nassau County is one of the wealthiest counties in the United States. Its residents pay ludicrously high taxes. Nevertheless, Nassau county officials proved unable to balance its $2.6 billion budget, despite countless warnings from State officials that they must do so or cede control. The Nassau County Interim Finance Authority voted 6-0 in favour of the takeover of Nassau County government.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.