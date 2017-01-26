This New York apartment was transformed into a modern bachelor pad for a financier

Claire Esparros for Homepolish Inside a New York City bachelor pad.

When Homepolish designer Jesse Turek was asked to redesign a one-bedroom New York City apartment into the ultimate modern-day bachelor pad, he was up for the challenge.

Homepolish is a startup that designs spaces for homeowners as well as other startups. The client, who works in finance and has requested to stay anonymous, called on the company to take his living space up a notch.

We chatted with Turek to hear more about how he approached designing the perfect space for a modern-day gentleman.

This apartment, located on Manhattan's Lower East Side, is located inside what was previously a printing press for the newspaper Forward. Completed in 1912, the building was turned into condominiums in the 1990s. Claire Esparros for Homepolish Turek noted that the client requested a 'spa-like atmosphere' in the apartment. Claire Esparros for Homepolish 'He requested that the space be relaxing, uncluttered, and organised,' Turek said. Claire Esparros for Homepolish On top of giving the space a spa-like vibe, Turek made an effort to fully modernise the apartment. 'I think a modern bachelor pad should be equipped with tech gadgets,' he said. Claire Esparros for Homepolish According to Turek, some of the essentials include Nest thermostats, automated lighting, automatic window treatments, and bluetooth stereo systems like Sonos. Claire Esparros for Homepolish Turek chose Lutron shades for the automated window treatments. Claire Esparros for Homepolish The windows were Turek's favourite part of the apartment. 'I love the open feeling and how the city feels so present in the home because of the large windows,' he said. Claire Esparros for Homepolish Turek said that if his clients aren't interested in a super colourful space, he relies on adding texture to bring it to life. Claire Esparros for Homepolish Interesting walls, upholstery, and rugs add what Turek describes as texture. 'It's all about layering these different finishes to enhance the space and achieve an interesting look,' he said. Claire Esparros for Homepolish Turek's favourite addition to the apartment is the dining area. 'My favourite piece is the dining table. It's from Modloft, and I love Apparatus lighting a ton! The chandelier is from there,' he said. Claire Esparros for Homepolish Turek describes the completed space as: 'Serene, clean, and functional.' Claire Esparros for Homepolish

