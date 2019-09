AOLers, this is your moment in the sun.



NMA, the news animators from Taiwan who got famous after making a video about Tiger Woods last year, just published their take on AOL $315 million.

Obviously, Tim and Arianna are the stars, but we were excited to see Bebo, TechCrunch, and “The AOL Way” make cameos.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.