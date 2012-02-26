FINALLY! Your Chance To Spill Long Held Industry Secrets Over Delicious Mexican Food

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

I’m headed to the Bay Area in March for our Ignition conference on the 20-first.(You’re coming, right?)



I’ll be in town for a couple days after, too.

I’m already making lots of fun plans with people in the industry, but I’d like to make more!

Also, I’d like to know where the good Mexican and Chinese places are.

If you’ve got good industry gossip and want to talk about it, email me, and we should figure out a place to meet up.

If we haven’t met already, give me an idea of some things we’ll be able to talk about. We can be off the record.

(Friends in the PR industry, do not imagine this is an opportunity to drag me into a “briefing” that will make me claw my eyes out. We can hang, but you gotta bring the gossip just like everyone else!)

[email protected]

