Finally! Xbox Streaming Netflix Movies (NFLX, MSFT)

The long-awaited, much rumoured partnership between Microsoft and Netflix is no longer a rumour. At the E3 game conference, Microsoft said that on-demand Netflix will come to Xbox Live Gold — its online service for the Xbox 360 console — later this year. It wil be free to people who are already subcribe to both Netflix and Xbox Live.



We’ve said before that this idea makes sense for a number of reasons: Mail-order DVD service will eventually get phased out, and Netflix already uses Microsoft’s DRM technology to stream movies to PC.

Now you can get Netflix’s service through traditional DVDs, streaming via your PC, through the set-top box made by Roku, and via the Xbox 360. The one downside is the selection: Less than 10% of the company’s catalogue is available for streaming and only two of those are in the top 100.

