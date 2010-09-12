Finally, Vanguard Releases A Dirt Cheap S&P Index ETF

The Vanguard Group announced this week that it is now offering a new ETF tracking the S&P500 Index at a rock bottom expense ratio of only 0.06%. Please consider: Vanguard offers 500 Index Fund ETF Shares



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (ticker: VOO) features an expense ratio of 0.06%, the lowest expense ratio in the industry among ETFs based on the S&P 500 Index or any other large-capitalisation domestic benchmark (source: Morningstar, Inc.).

The Vanguard group of funds have generally been exemplary advocates for average investors providing good value for money. That also shows in the range of financial products which are typically on the lower end of costs to the investor. Hence, this new ETF is clearly a positive development, particularly in light of the recent trend to bring more complex ETFs (at much higher expense ratios) to the market. It may also send a signal to the industry to consider lowering their fees, more so when many of them are highly correlated with the major market indices anyway (see earlier commentary).

Still, there are certain caveats to consider. As always, you should read the prospectus before investing. A copy of the prospectus can be downloaded here: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF – Prospectus

Further, one should consider watching the price and trading behaviour of this new ETF for a while. The most heavily traded benchmark ETF (also happens to be the oldest ETF) is the SPDR S&P500 (ticker: SPY) with current net assets of about $72Bn – certainly an index fund that won’t get into any kind of liquidity bottle necks, no matter how big of a trade you may wish to put on.

One should also consider watching the tracking strength of VOO for a while. As we noted before, many of the more recent and more complex ETFs are doing a poor job in tracking the underlying assets for a longer period of time. This should not be the case for VOO but just to be safe, give it some time and then track back how it actually performed against the benchmark. There are numerous ways in which you can do that. One of the easiest ways to compare is with the help of one of the many sites (e.g. www.stockcharts.com) that offer direct comparisons on their charting tools.

Let’s check back in 4-6 months to see how this ETF tracked the market. You can then better assess whether the 0.03% savings in expenses over the mother of all ETFs, SPY, is actually worth it. In the meantime, hats up to Vanguard for giving a refreshingly positive signal to the investing community!

Disclaimer

Neither the information nor any opinion contained in this communication constitutes a solicitation or offer by us to buy or to sell any securities, futures, options or other financial instruments or to provide any investment advice or service. Each decision by you to do any investment transactions and each decision whether a particular investment is appropriate or proper for you is an independent decision to be taken by you. In no event should the content of this communication be construed as an express or an implied promise, guarantee or implication by or from us that you will profit or that losses can or will be limited in any manner whatsoever. Past results are no indication of future performance. Please note that there is no requirement and no commitment to make any payments to FX Investment Strategies LLC in order to access our published information be it via email or via website publication. All information is publicly available without any required monetary consideration. Any payments or donations made by you are deemed to be voluntary and cannot be considered as payments for investment advice given to you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.