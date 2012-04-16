FINALLY: Here Are Those Star Wars Condoms You've Been Waiting For

Photo: Benedetto Papi www.behance.net

Italian art director and graphic designer Benedetto Papi has created a line of condoms for the most sexually active subset of society: Star Wars nerds.

From Jabba the Hutt bean bag chairs to Han Solo in Carbonite mini-fridges, there has been many a brilliant Star Wars merchandising idea that didn’t make it through the production lines. Putting Star Wars characters and a matching quote on a condom wrapper is our favourite. Everyone from Boba Fett to an enthusiastic C-3PO (excited for some “Human-Cyborg relations”) gets in on the action.



If you never thought that you’d see Yoda and prophylactics be one, hold onto your intergalactic hats.

Readers: What’s the average amount of time a Star Wars condom would stay in its owner’s wallet? And what would your reaction be if your sexual partner whipped out a Trojan with Darth Vader on the wrapper?

