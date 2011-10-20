Finally! The Protesters Have Drafted A Set Of Demands For The Jobs Crisis

Photo: Laura Goldman

Occupy Wall Street has a Demands Working Group tasked with coming up with the demands that should be ratified by the entire group (which may or may not contradict demands issued by other working groups).Today, members of the group alerted us to one they recently passed unanimously. It’s about jobs, so you’ve got to wonder if this would help or hurt President Obama if actually got the official Occupy Wall Street endorsement.



Regardless, before it actually gets to be Occupy Wall Street policy, it has to be passed around the camp, and then presented, voted on, and passed at the General Assembly.

Here’s the proposal:

Jobs for ALL – A Massive Public Works and Public Service Program

We demand a massive public works and public service program with direct government employment at prevailing (union) wages paid for by taxing the rich and corporations, by immediately ending all of America’s wars, and by ending all aid to authoritarian regimes to create 25 million new jobs to:

Expand education: cut class sizes and provide free university for all;

Expand healthcare and provide free healthcare for all (single payer system);

Build housing, guarantee decent housing for all;

Expand mass transit, provided for free;

Rebuild the infrastructure—bridges, flood control, roads;

Research and implement clean energy alternatives; and

Clean up the environment.

These jobs are to be open to all, regardless of documentation/immigration status or criminal record.

