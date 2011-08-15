Finally, The Franc Breaks

At least momentarily, the world’s all-encompassing love for the Swiss Franc has broken.



Here’s a look, via FinViz, of the dollar against the Franc. Last Wednesday’s market crash in the US marked the low for the dollar, and since then the Franc has faded considerably, helped in part by the subsiding of the panic, and also by the belief that the Swiss National Bank will do some kind of “peg” or more dramatic intervention against the eur.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.