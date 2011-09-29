10 Demands Being Made By The Wall Street Protesters

Photo: Business Insider

Plagued by media coverage alleging a lack of focus or agenda, the ongoing Wall Street protests have now produced at least one provisional list of demands.The grievances, collected by an n+1 writer, range from the vague and impossible to the specific and pragmatic. The people behind the list do not claim to be representative of the protesters as a whole, but it’s a start.



Check out the full n+1 piece for a refreshing, honest take on the protests. The writer acknowledges that participating feels somewhat like a “cliché,” but makes a good point about the sentiment behind the movement:

“Compared to other large-scale protests I’d attended in my life—the WTO protest in Washington D.C. in 2000, various antiwar protests throughout the early aughts—the aggravating causes here were less abstract. These were not Americans decrying foreign policy. They were Americans in debt, Americans out of work. This ‘day of rage’ was inspired by personal injustices, best illustrated by anecdote rather than data.”

