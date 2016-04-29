Finally, someone invented a collar that translates cat meows to human speech

He thinks he’s people! Picture: TemptationsBrand/YouTube

Science has told us cats don’t meow to other cats, only to humans.

But what does it mean?

We still don’t know, even when those meows are “translated” to speech. But it’s fun to imagine:

You can thank cat food maker Temptations for the invention every cat owner has been waiting for. Deep underground somewhere (presumably) in the Temptations Lab, their boffins have been 3D printing cat collars with built-in microphones, speakers, Bluetooth and wifi tech.

And yes, even though it’s part of a promotion by London ad agency adam&eveDDB, you can buy one. Almost.

The collar works by matching your cat’s sounds to a human voice command. You can choose which voice to give your cat. There’s a great Aussie twang for cats called Bruce:

The Catterbox was launched today in the US and New Zealand, in four collars, but only as a prototype.

Picture: TemptationsBrand

If cat owners are happy, the collar will be rolled out for real worldwide.

Surely, that’s a certainty. Check out some of the other accents at Temptations’ YouTube channel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.