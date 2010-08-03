Finally, Some Hints About How Much The New York Times' Online Paywall Will Cost

On their second quarter earnings call a few weeks ago, New York Times executives didn’t have much to offer about the metered pay model that will kick in on the Grey Lady’s website in January.



Times Co. CEO Janet Robinson only said that they had moved into “active development mode” on the paywall and that they would be “announcing pricing and further information as we get closer to the launch.”

But Peter Kafka got wind of some recent online surveys about the paywall that The Times has been conducting, which offer some hints as to how much this thing might cost.

For instance, one question poses several hypothetical bundle options, such as “home delivery plus website access for $64 a month, online plus access to mobile devices like Apple’s iPad (AAPL) for $40 a month.”

Another mentions the pricing of $1/month for online access, and another seems to suggest $2/month for home delivery subscribers, who, according to one of Kafka’s sources, The Times is targeting with these particular surveys.

Kafka writes:

They do show us that paper is thinking hard about giving home delivery subscribers — who are incredibly valuable — a reason to remain home delivery subscribers. And that the paper is considering a model in which access to the site via iPad and other mobile devices is a privilege you have to pay for — consistent with the approach we’ve seen from Hulu, Time Warner’s Time Inc (TWX) and other big media companies.

