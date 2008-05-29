FINALLY...Real-Time Stock Quotes at Yahoo--For Free!

Two bits of good news this morning:



1. Yahoo Finance has innovated! (OK, that’s a joke. We work at Yahoo Finance–as a host for TechTicker, a cool new video/blog production. So we know Yahoo Finance has done some innovating recently. But as far as we know, TechTicker was the first innovation in five years. And now it’s a trend!).

2. Finally, at long last, real-time stock quotes are available on the web…at Yahoo Finance! Yahoo has partnered with a company called BATS Trading, which for some reason is providing real-time quotes for free.

We don’t know about you, but we have had it up to our ears with that 20-minute delay crap. What’s the problem been? The stock exchanges treat real-time price data as proprietary and charge up the wazoo for it. We personally think this is outrageous–like Major League Baseball treating game scores as proprietary–but a lot of good that has done us.

So, thank you, Yahoo!

UPDATE: Several folks have asked where the heck we’re seeing these quotes. Here’s a screen shot from the normal quote page: (After the market closed, it stopped saying “real time” and started saying “After hours”):

