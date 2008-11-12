Finally, Private Equity Comes To The Common Man

Remember how the “democratization of finance” stopped short of gaining you access to the top private-equity, venture capital, and hedge funds? Remember how annoying it was to get shut out of those huge private-equity funds because you didn’t know the right people and/or couldn’t come up with the $10 million minimum? (Or, worse, because you weren’t valuable enough to have as a client?)



Well, no more!

Now, private-equity investing has come to everyone–like it or not. The Treasury is mulling changes to the TARP program that will formally convert it into the world’s biggest private-equity firm. And where is the Treasury’s money coming from? That’s right: us.

Here’s hoping Neel Kashkari can post some Blackstone-like returns.

See Also: TARP Dead, Treasury Now Just Huge Private Equity Firm

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.