FINALLY: iPhone OS 4.0 Beta Has Tethering Screen; Is It Finally Coming To AT&T?

Photo: Macrumors.com

OK, we know we’re a bit late on this but FINALLY! — Internet tethering for the iPhone is about to make an official debut.Macrumors has an image of the new iPhone OS 4.0 beta that shows an option for 3G tethering.



As you can see, you just can’t switch it on and begin surfing the ‘net. Users will have to call AT&T to setup a plan, which has not been officially announced yet.

iPhone users in the United States will be jumping for joy if this turns out to be true. International users have had the option to tether their phones to their computers since iPhone OS 3.0 was released.

The ball’s in your court now, AT&T. Your move.

