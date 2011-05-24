Finally, Inflation Comes To The Dollar Store

The idea that dollar stores sold everything for a dollar has always been a gimmick.



That being said, a recent research report from an equity research firm with a practice in retail does have an interesting story about pricing and major chain Dollar General.

After months and months of y/y price cutting, the company has finally raised prices in May.

It’s a glass half-full/half-empty thing. It’s bad for consumers that the prices at this rock-bottom location are going up. On the other hand, it says something good for the economy that the company has some pricing power.

