This is actually pretty rare. Typically gold has not been much of a hedge against falling equities. Falling dollar? Sure. Equities, not so much.



But what we’re seeing now is mega buying in gold and major selling in equities. The dollar is up too. This is real flight-to-safety stuff we’re seeing right now.

Gold:

And stocks:

