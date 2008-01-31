Finally! Fox Sells Last Super Bowl Ad (NWS)

Still waiting to land a Super Bowl ad? Too late! So says Fox, which today said it had sold its last Super Bowl spot for something more than the $2.7 million average price; it hasn’t identified the buyer. About time: News Corp.’s broadcast network has been trying to peddle its last two spots since early December, helped along by a series of article that talked about how much demand there was for the game.

Absolutely positively have to get some Super Bowl airtime, anyway? Suggestion: Ring up the ad guys working for Hyundai or E*Trade or Toshiba, all of whom shouldn’t take much convincing to spend their media budgets somewhere else.

Earlier: Fox: Still One Super Bowl Spot Left

Fox: We’re Out Of Super Bowl Ads. (Please Buy One!)

