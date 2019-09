Vimeo user Casey Neistat has done us all a favour. He’s created a 6 minute video that explains what the hell this Chatroulette site is, how it works, and why people use it. Watch:



chat roulette from Casey Neistat on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.